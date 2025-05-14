Bullet for My Valentine have confirmed that they are reaching the end of their co-headlining Poisoned Ascendancy tour with Trivium in a new statement reflecting on the trek.

You can see the full statement below.

The Poisoned Ascendancy tour is celebrating the joint 20th anniversaries of Bullet for My Valentine's The Poison and Trivium's Ascendancy. The North American leg of the trek wraps on Sunday, bringing the tour to an end.

Bullet for My Valentine Returning to the Studio This Summer

Fans initially expected both bands to visit South America, Australia and more, but Bullet for My Valentine will instead "divert [their] full attention towards the next chapter" of the band with plans to enter the studio in the summer.

"As we head into the final shows of The Poisoned Ascendancy tour, we want to thank everyone who’s come out to celebrate with us," the band wrote. "The shows have been phenomenal and we’ve loved connecting with every single one of you. Being in this band is the most important thing to the four of us. We’re incredibly grateful to have been given the chance to look back at a pair of life-changing albums for us & Trivium, who we have nothing but respect and admiration for."

READ MORE: The 25 Best Metal Songs of the Last 25 Years

After acknowledging the "incredible achievement" of a 20-plus-year career, Bullet for My Valentine said they "can’t wait to get back in the studio later this summer and finish what we promise you is our best album to date. To go along with this, we are already starting to make plans for the 2026 & 2027 touring cycles, hitting every corner."

They ended their statement with a note of gratitude for their fans plus the promise, "We’ll be back with all of you very soon."

What Did Trivium Say About Bullet for My Valentine Tour Ending?

Earlier this week, Trivium bassist Paolo Gregoletto blamed Bullet for My Valentine frontman Matt Tuck for the Poisoned Ascendancy tour coming to an apparently premature end.

"Matt Tuck didn't want to do it, after we had planned it, after stuff was already in the works — don't know why," Gregoletto said in a livestream. The band later said in a TikTok comment that Tuck was "the sole decision maker of the band and he has no respect for us or our crew."

READ MORE: The 50 Best Metal Albums of the 2000s

Despite the public drama, Trivium frontman Matt Heafy expressed his joy and gratitude for the tour in his own statement on Tuesday. "I have loved every show, every day, every minute; from the work I did - I have found myself more present and more appreciative than ever," he wrote.

Regarding the changing tour plans, Heafy said: "We will return. Everywhere. And we will show you a couple of the greatest Trivium songs we’ve ever crafted - from our hq - the home we have built from the ground up: the Trivium Hangar Studios."

See Bullet for My Valentine's Statement on End of Poisoned Ascendancy Tour

Hey guys, Bullet here As we head into the final shows of The Poisoned Ascendancy tour, we want to thank everyone who’s come out to celebrate with us. The shows have been phenomenal and we’ve loved connecting with every single one of you. Being in this band is the most important thing to the four of us. We’re incredibly grateful to have been given the chance to look back at a pair of life-changing albums for us & Trivium, who we have nothing but respect and admiration for. To have a career spanning over 20+ years is an incredible achievement, and we understand all the dedication and sacrifice that comes with that. The celebration of both these albums has been a career highlight for us, there’s 5 shows left out here in the US and then we embark upon a full month of summer festivals in June which we’re really looking forward to. With that being said, the four of us collectively feel that the time is right for us to divert our full attention towards the next chapter of Bullet For My Valentine. We can’t wait to get back in the studio later this summer and finish what we promise you is our best album to date. To go along with this, we are already starting to make plans for the 2026 & 2027 touring cycles, hitting every corner. We are super excited to drop new music for you all. We value our fans above all else and are forever grateful for your support. We’ll be back with all of you very soon. Bullet For My Valentine