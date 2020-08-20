Bullet for My Valentine Became ‘Boring’ and ‘Too Safe,’ Says Former Drummer

Former Bullet for My Valentine drummer Michael ‘Moose’ Thomas has opened up on leaving the band back in 2016, revealing he departed the group due to creative stagnation. He also speaks about the group’s heavily criticized fourth album, Temper Temper, stating the band was simply trying to write for radio.

Temper Temper was one of the most maligned metal albums of the 2010s, universally considered BFMV’s worst effort until Gravity dropped in 2018. Moose found himself unhappy in Bullet, despite the band remaining one of metal’s most popular acts.

“Bullet got very stale," Moose told Wall of Sound. "After the third album, we were trying to get a bit of cash, because it is your job. But it just got boring.”

He continues, “It was just too safe with Bullet. We started recording our fourth album, Temper Temper, and we were just writing for radio, which is definitely the wrong thing to do. When I joined Kill the Lights, we were just, like, 'Fuck radio. We have our own sound.’ I grew up with a lot of punk rock and none of that is on the radio. We just enjoy what we're playing, and that's where we are at the moment, just being ourselves.”

Moose debuted Kill the Lights in early 2019, dropping “The Faceless” and teased a debut album, The Sinner, which will finally be released Aug. 21. “It’s just nice to be in a fresh band where everyone’s excited and ready to go, and writing good music is the best remedy for me at the moment.” [via Blabbermouth]