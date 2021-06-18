Bullet For My Valentine will release their self-titled new album in October and in advance of the record, they've issued a music video for the ultra heavy new song "Knives."

The album has been in the works for at least two years and frontman Matt Tuck had previously stated that the material was shaping up to be a mix of the group's last two records, Venom and Gravity, while also promising fans would be bestowed with a "brutal" and "technical" effort.

With "Knives" as evidence, Bullet For My Valentine more than delivered in regards to brutality and technicality. Take a listen toward the bottom of the page.

"I think it’s the most ferocious side of Bullet For My Valentine that I’ve ever known," lead guitarist Michael 'Padge' Paget boasted in reference to the song. "It’s time for us to put out a really angry, heavy, aggressive record. I just can’t wait to grimace on stage!"

Tuck, also energized by the band's full-tilt approach here, added "I wanted to come out guns blazing, fucking middle fingers flying and just go for the throat. I think this is a far more aggressive, intense part of Bullet For My Valentine. It’s always been there, I’ve just never opened the floodgates on it. I want to take people’s heads off, in a metaphorical way."

Bullet For My Valentine, which was produced by Carl Brown (Venom producer, Gravity mixer) and recorded at Treehouse Studio, will be released on Oct. 22 through Spinefarm Records/Search & Destroy and pre-orders can be placed here.

To see the artwork and complete track listing, head further down the page.

Bullet For My Valentine, "Knives" Lyrics

Let the madness begin Living with snakes

Feeding the hate

Kill the betrayal

Shedding of skin

Bitter within

Cower in shame

Venomous tongue

Blacken the lungs

Inducing the pain Inducing the pain

Constant pushing provoking reactions Bring out the knives

To cut and divide

Another scar for memory

Bring out the knives

To cut and divide

Let em bleed watch em burn in the fire Digging a hole

Bury the trust

Lay it to rest

Swallow the dirt

Breathe in the dust

Savour the taste

Hammer the nails

Nothing to save

Walking away Walking away from

Constant screaming provoking its madness Breaking apart

Torn at the seems

Sanity fails

Dragged from the edge

Pushed into hell

Never again So keep on digging your own grave

I see the panic it’s sickening

You’re not a saint not a slave

Now just focus on the pain

I hear the voices they’re calling

To sever forever insanity You’re not a saint you’re a slave Just swallow the dirt

And breathe in the dust

Now savour the taste

No walking away

No walking away

Bring out the knives

Bullet For My Valentine, "Knives" Music Video

Bullet For My Valentine, Bullet For My Valentine Artwork + Track Listing

Spinefarm Records / Search & Destroy

01. "Parasite"

02. "Knives"

03. "My Reverie"

04. "No Happy Ever After"

05. "Can’t Escape The Waves"

06. "Bastards"

07. "Rainbow Veins"

08. "Shatter"

09. "Paralysed"

10. "Death By A Thousand Cuts"