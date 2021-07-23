Bullet For My Valentine Debut Brutal New Song ‘Parasite’

"Parasite," the brutal second single off Bullet For My Valentine's forthcoming self-titled album," has just been released.

With the first single "Knives," the band laid bare their intent to return to the most punishing elements of their sound and this latest track is further evidence that Bullet For My Valentine has the potential to be the British icons' heaviest effort to date.

"For 'Parasite,' we just wanted to let the song rip," said music video director Fiona Garden. "The intensity and fury of the track tears along, pure performance and vitality. Along the way, in a world defined by blinding light and the phenomenal graphic work of artist Carl Addy, we see this new infinite incarnation of the avatar aM cuts being ritualistically infected and drawn further into limitless oblivion. No locusts were harmed in the making of this video."

"I think it's the most ferocious side of Bullet For My Valentine that I've ever known," added lead guitarist Michael "Padge" Paget, who recently took fans through his history as a guitarist in Loudwire's 'Gear Factor' video series. "It's time for us to put out a really angry, heavy, aggressive record. I just can't wait to grimace on stage!"

Read the lyrics to "Parasite" below and watch the video for the new song further down the page.

Look for Bullet For My Valentine to be released on Oct. 22 through Spinefarm/Search and Destroy and pre-order the album here.

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.

Bullet For My Valentine, "Parasite" Lyrics

You fucking parasite

Oh, here we go You make me sick like a virus, a fucking parasite

You're not a new infection, I've carried you for all my life

You wanna play the victim, you wanna play these games

It's a bitter pill to swallow choking on your medicine I won't take it, I won't hesitate

So put it into your pathetic little masquerade

You are nothing, you will waste away

Your soul overdued its time to come back to reality You're burning up like a fever, but there's no remеdy

I feel a deep aggression building up inside of me

Don't want you in my shadow, don't need you in my lifе

Deep down, your words are nothing, nothing but an alibi I, I hate you, I, I hope you choke

On every word you say destroying and make me feel torn apart

You're just ashes, you're so pitiful

There's nothing left to say, so now I'll fucking bury you No one's listening

You need to know you'll never be dead again

You'll never feel this again, oh

No one's listening

You need to know you'll never be dead again

You'll never feel this again You make me sick

You make me sick

Whoa, you fucking parasite I won't take it, I won't hesitate

So put it into your pathetic little masquerade

You are nothing, you will waste away

Your soul overdued its time to come back to reality No one's listening

You need to know you'll never be dead again

You'll never feel this again, oh

No one's listening

You need to know you'll never be dead again

You'll never feel this again

No one's listening (No one's listening)

You'll never feel this again (You'll never feel this again)

No one's listening

You need to know you'll never be dead again

You'll never feel this again You'll never feel this again, whoa

I, I hate you, I, I hope you choke

I, I hate you, I, I hope you choke

Bullet For My Valentine, "Parasite" Music Video