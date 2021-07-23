Bullet For My Valentine Debut Brutal New Song ‘Parasite’
"Parasite," the brutal second single off Bullet For My Valentine's forthcoming self-titled album," has just been released.
With the first single "Knives," the band laid bare their intent to return to the most punishing elements of their sound and this latest track is further evidence that Bullet For My Valentine has the potential to be the British icons' heaviest effort to date.
"For 'Parasite,' we just wanted to let the song rip," said music video director Fiona Garden. "The intensity and fury of the track tears along, pure performance and vitality. Along the way, in a world defined by blinding light and the phenomenal graphic work of artist Carl Addy, we see this new infinite incarnation of the avatar aM cuts being ritualistically infected and drawn further into limitless oblivion. No locusts were harmed in the making of this video."
"I think it's the most ferocious side of Bullet For My Valentine that I've ever known," added lead guitarist Michael "Padge" Paget, who recently took fans through his history as a guitarist in Loudwire's 'Gear Factor' video series. "It's time for us to put out a really angry, heavy, aggressive record. I just can't wait to grimace on stage!"
Read the lyrics to "Parasite" below and watch the video for the new song further down the page.
Look for Bullet For My Valentine to be released on Oct. 22 through Spinefarm/Search and Destroy and pre-order the album here.
NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.
Bullet For My Valentine, "Parasite" Lyrics
You fucking parasite
Oh, here we go
You make me sick like a virus, a fucking parasite
You're not a new infection, I've carried you for all my life
You wanna play the victim, you wanna play these games
It's a bitter pill to swallow choking on your medicine
I won't take it, I won't hesitate
So put it into your pathetic little masquerade
You are nothing, you will waste away
Your soul overdued its time to come back to reality
You're burning up like a fever, but there's no remеdy
I feel a deep aggression building up inside of me
Don't want you in my shadow, don't need you in my lifе
Deep down, your words are nothing, nothing but an alibi
I, I hate you, I, I hope you choke
On every word you say destroying and make me feel torn apart
You're just ashes, you're so pitiful
There's nothing left to say, so now I'll fucking bury you
No one's listening
You need to know you'll never be dead again
You'll never feel this again, oh
No one's listening
You need to know you'll never be dead again
You'll never feel this again
You make me sick
You make me sick
Whoa, you fucking parasite
I won't take it, I won't hesitate
So put it into your pathetic little masquerade
You are nothing, you will waste away
Your soul overdued its time to come back to reality
No one's listening
You need to know you'll never be dead again
You'll never feel this again, oh
No one's listening
You need to know you'll never be dead again
You'll never feel this again
No one's listening (No one's listening)
You'll never feel this again (You'll never feel this again)
No one's listening
You need to know you'll never be dead again
You'll never feel this again
You'll never feel this again, whoa
I, I hate you, I, I hope you choke
I, I hate you, I, I hope you choke