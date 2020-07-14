For fans, it's kind of hard to get a touring fix right now with the global pandemic, but Bush will do their best to satisfy the desire for live music, playing a full production livestreamed performance for fans this Saturday (July 18), one day after their new album The Kingdom comes out.

The band is teaming up with FanTracks to present this intimate livestream performance, which is being described as "a full production virtual arena show." The group will hit the stage at 9PM ET / 6PM PT Saturday night and you can watch via their BushOfficial.com website.

Fans got their first taste of new Bush music last year when "Bullet Holes" was included on the John Wick 3 soundtrack. Pushing forward with new music, the band also issued the standout single "Flowers on a Grave" earlier this year. The Kingdom arrives Friday (July 17) and is available for pre-order here.

During the Saturday performance, viewers can also purchase The Kingdom as a specially discounted price (digital $5.99, physical CD $8.99 plus shipping and handling) and you'll also get two exclusive non-album bonus tracks. The band will also donate 50 cents from each record sold during the live stream to the When We All Vote nonprofit organization, which is seeking to increase participation in every election. Bush will also match the total donated by fans to help out the cause.

