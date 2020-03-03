It's a big day for Bush. The veteran rockers just announced they'll be hitting the road this summer with Breaking Benjamin, Theory of a Deadman, Saint Asonia and Cory Marks. When they do, they'll be promoting new music, as the group just revealed that they have a new album titled The Kingdom that's on track for a May release.

To kick off promotion of the disc, they've just unleashed the song "Flowers on a Grave" which can be heard in the player below.Bush recently gave the song its live debut during a special Las Vegas performance at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. The gritty rocker will be available on all digital service providers tomorrow (March 4).

“We are really proud of The Kingdom,” says Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. “It’s as if all roads traveled over the last few years have gotten us to this point. We look forward to this cycle – old fans, new fans, likeminded people who are searching for their kingdom.”

Full album details and pre-order information will be revealed soon. As for the summer tour with Breaking Benjamin, dates can be seen below and ticketing info can be found here.

Bush, "Flowers on a Grave"

Breaking Benjamin / Bush / Theory of a Deadman / Saint Asonia / Cory Marks 2020 Tour

July 15 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live+

July 17 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach+

July 18 - Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

July 20 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+

July 21 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center~

July 23 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

July 24 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater+

July 26 - Hartford, Ct. @ XFINITY Theatre

July 27 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center~

July 29 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park+

July 30 - Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 1 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 2 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 4 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 6 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Aug. 7 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater~

Aug. 10 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 11 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 13 - The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman*

Aug. 15 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 16 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 18 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 19 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion+

Aug. 21 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre~

Aug. 24 - Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Amphitheater at the Wharf

Aug. 26 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 29 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Providence Amphitheater~ ^

Aug. 31 - Englewood, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre^

Sept. 2 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 3 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 5 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

Sept. 6 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

TBA - St. Louis Mo. @ TBA

*Breaking Benjamin, Bush and Theory of a Deadman only

^not a Live Nation date

+Saint Asonia not performing

~Theory of a Deadman not performing