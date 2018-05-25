While many of us only see what happens when a band hits the stage, Butcher Babies take fans with them on the road, behind the scenes and explore a bit more of the touring life in their video for "Look What We've Done" that serves as a bit of a mini-documentary.

The clip was shot primarily during the band's European tour where they encountered a huge snow storm while traveling across the continent. The video not only shows the stage performances but it also takes you on the bus with the group, follows the band members on some of their excursions in the cities they performed in and even shows some of the photo-ops and meet-and-greets.

"Our new docu-video 'Look What We've Done' gives a behind-the-scenes look as to what emotions a tour might bring when the curtains close and real life settles in — when the accolades of the stage and energy of the crowd are gone; when you retreat to your bunk and the loneliness sets in; where you miss your family, your friends and your loved ones," says co-vocalist Heidi Shepherd. "We touch on when conditions out of your control can make or break your stride. This gives an inside peek as to what keeps us going and how we deal with the extreme highs and extreme lows. The reality behind the stage."

The video clocks in at over nine minutes, but beyond the initial video you get interviews with each member of the band as they discuss the road life and the passion of the fans attending their shows and what the experience is like for them.

"Look What We've Done" is featured on the band's third album Lilith. The group is currently on tour in the U.S. in support of the album with dates booked into mid-June on their current leg. See their remaining stops here.