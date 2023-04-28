Ghost fans can now buy their own replica Papa Emeritus IV Chicago White Sox jersey — a reproduction of the same one the Ghost singer, whose real name is Tobias Forge, wore last year.

A commemorative Ghost baseball T-shirt is also available as part of the Swedish theatrical heavy rock band's new capsule collection commemorating Papa's first pitch at a 2022 White Sox game.

See images of the jersey below. Go here to buy.

Papa Emeritus IV Ghost Baseball Jersey

Ghost White Sox MLB baseball jersey shop.ghost-official.com / MLB loading...

Ghost got into America's favorite pastime on Sept. 22, 2022, when Forge lobbed the ceremonial toss before the White Sox played the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Sox's home stadium.

While jarring to see the heavily made-up Forge in a baseball uniform, it was exciting to know he was uniting rock and metal with the sport. The Guardians beat the Sox that day with a final of 4–2.

Papa Emeritus IV Ghost First Pitch Photo by Quinn Harris, Getty Images loading...

Ghost lovers might as well get in on the jersey action now. Because who knows how long Papa IV will stick around. In a video this month, the Papa struggles with a juice box before he awakens the spirit of the related Ghost character Papa Nihil — essentially the amassed representation of Forge's past priest (I-III) characters.

Does this mean a new Papa is on the way? We don't know much yet for now. But perhaps Forge is planning another thematic Ghost re-tool for future music.

Ghost's latest, IMPERA, arrived last year. Their "RE-IMPERATOUR" kicks off this summer.

Papa Emeritus IV of Ghost Throws First Pitch - Sept. 22, 2022