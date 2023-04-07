Tobias Forge Struggles With Juice Box, Awakens Papa in New Ghost Short

In a new video short, Ghost bandleader Tobias Forge, in character as the theatrical heavy rock band's lead singer Papa Emeritus IV (formerly Cardinal Copia), struggles with a juice box and awakens the specter of Papa Nihil — what was the sleeping representation of Forge's past priest-like characters.

Does this mean something new, and possibly retrospective, could be coming from Ghost soon? Forge recently weighed in on the prospect. But in Friday's (April 7) comedic "Chapter 17" clip, Papa Emeritus gifts Papa Nihil a Ghost gold record plaque and wonders aloud why the elder is so tired if he's undead.

"Don't sleep on this, it will be a Good Friday," the short's caption reads. Friday is indeed Good Friday, the Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus of Nazareth and his death at Calvary.

Ghost's latest album, IMPERA, emerged in 2022. Ghost's "RE-IMPERATOUR" kicks off this summer. See the dates below. Get Ghost concert tickets here.

Ghost Summer 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Aug. 2 – Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

Aug. 4 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amp.

Aug. 5 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ BECU Live

Aug. 7 – West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

Aug. 8 – Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amp.

Aug. 11 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amp.

Aug. 12 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Amp.

Aug. 14 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Theatre

Aug. 15 – Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Pavilion

Aug. 16 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion

Aug. 18 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Amp.

Aug. 19 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Ctr

Aug. 20 – Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HC Amp.

Aug. 22 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amp.

Aug. 23 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion

Aug. 24 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 25 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Pavilion

Aug. 27 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amp.

Aug. 29 – Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amp.

Aug. 30 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place

Aug. 31 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Amp.

Sept. 2 – Woodlands, Texas @ Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 3 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Amp.

Sept. 5 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion

Sept. 7 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.

Sept. 8 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick

Sept. 11 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum