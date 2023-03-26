Is Ghost Releasing New Music Soon + Open to Doing ‘By Request’ Tour? Mastermind Tobias Forge Weighs in

It’s only been a year since Ghost put out their fifth studio LP, Impera (which Loudwire named as one of the 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022). Yet, Papa Emeritus IV – a.k.a. bandleader Tobias Forge – says new music might be on the way. In fact, it could arrive before their upcoming 2023 tour kicks off!

As you may know, Ghost will begin playing around Europe this May before hitting the road across North America (with Amon Amarth) in August and September.

In a recent (March 10) interview with French radio station OUI FM, Forge was asked about possibly doing a ”By Request” tour (like Metallica did back in 2014). In his response, Forge alluded to switching things up when they start doing shows again, as well as the potential for new Ghost material within the next couple of months:

Even though we’re obviously changing things . . . it’s more from a practical point of view. This tour that we’re starting . . . [will see us] changing a few things around. . . . The thing is that we always try to change things around, and now just because there has been – there are going to be a few changes. There might be, between now and then, there might be new music. Um, I’m just saying! So, that’s going to be a little bit different. It's going to be a different setup. If we ever do a “by request” [tour] – in a way, I wouldn't be against doing a poll of what people want to hear. But, on the other hand, it's like, songs that we aren't playing regularly, there might be a reason for them not being played. Because of, usually, from a practical point of view that they're . . . when I'm saying, “hard to play,” that is not a dare to online YouTube guitar players [who’re] saying, “They're not hard at all!” That's not the point. Sometimes, a song can be hard to play well, so it sounds good. So, it feels good. So it fits well in the set. In the future, there might be an alternative that we’ve discussed . . . where it might come a time where we do a set that’s completely different from the one we have now. Then, you can rework so that it’s fluent with just the odd numbers.

READ MORE: Ghost’s Tobias Forge Says Maneskin Are Indicator of Rock’s Future

So, what do you think of Forge’s statements? Let us know!

Last month, the band released Chapter 16 of their video series (“Tax Season”), prompting fans to wonder if they’re about to kill off Papa Emeritus IV. February 2022 also saw admirers with graphic design skills creating Ghost-inspired Valentine’s Day cards.

How touching!

Of course, you can listen to Forge’s full interview with OUI FM below, as well as check out all of Ghost's 2023 tour dates. Be sure to grab your tickets here, too!

Ghost's Tobias Forge Discusses New Music + 2023 Touring Plans (March 10, 2023)

Ghost 2023 Tour Dates

May 21 – Rouen, France @ Zenith

May 22 – Lyon, France @ Halle Tony Garnier

May 23 – Toulouse, France @ Zénith de Toulouse

May 25 – Rennes, France @ Le LIberte

May 26 – Lille, France @ Zénith de Lille

May 28 – Strasbourg, France @ Zenith of Strasbourg

May 29 – Milano, Italy @ Ippodromo del Galoppo di San Siro

May 30 – Nice, France @ Palais Nikaïa

June 1 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound 2023

June 3 – Saint-herblain, France @Zenith Nantes Metropole

June 4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

June 6 – Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom

June 8 – Gdańsk, Poland @ Mystic Festival 2023

June 10 – Sölvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock Festival 2023

June 11 – Derby, United Kingdom @ Download Festival 2023

June 12 – Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

June 13 – Bochum, Germany @ RuhrCongress Bochum

June 15 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting 2023

June 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell Festival 2023

June 19 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

June 20 – Neu-ulm, Germany @ ratiopharm arena

June 22 - 25 – Spálené Poříčí, Czechia @ Basinfire Festival 2023

June 23 – Osla, Norway @ Tons of Rock 2023

June 25 – Athina, Greece @ AthensRocks Fest 2023

June 28 – Viveiro, Spain @ Resurrection Fest 2023

July 1 – Seinäjoki, Finland @ Provinssi Festival 2023

July 2 – Helsinki, Finland @ Tuska Festival 2023

Aug. 2 – Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

Aug. 4 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amp.

Aug. 5 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ BECU Live

Aug. 7 – West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

Aug. 8 – Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amp.

Aug. 11 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amp.

Aug. 12 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Amp.

Aug. 14 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Theatre

Aug. 15 – Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Pavilion

Aug. 16 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion

Aug. 18 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Amp.

Aug. 19 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Ctr

Aug. 20 – Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HC Amp.

Aug. 22 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amp.

Aug. 23 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion

Aug. 24 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 25 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Pavilion

Aug. 27 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amp.

Aug. 29 – Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amp.

Aug. 30 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place

Aug. 31 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Amp.

Sept. 2 – Woodlands, Texas @ Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 3 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Amp.

Sept. 5 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion

Sept. 7 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.

Sept. 8 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick

Sept. 11 - 12 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum