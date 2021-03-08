Candlebox Reveal Melodic New Song ‘My Weakness,’ Detail ‘Wolves’ Album

Candlebox are on their way back with new music in 2021 and today (March 8) the group is dropping their new single "My Weakness" and announcing the details of their forthcoming seventh studio album Wolves.

"My Weakness" lies on the band's more melodic side, with a reflective take reminiscent of the songs from singer Kevin Martin's youth. He explains, “The song is kind of guttural and like ‘The Summer of ‘69’ and Bruce Springsteen tunes; it’s one of those love songs where you can feel the band just wants to take off with you the whole time.” Take a look at the lyrics in the lyric video below.

The track is actually the second song to arrive from the record as the group previously released the bluesy song "Let Me Down Easy" last year. Check it out here.

Using 2016's Disappearing in Airports as a jumping off point, Candlebox have continued with a more modern vibe on Wolves that is also representative of the world as it reflects in 2021. Martin says, “It comes from where we are as humans right now, and what we’ve become. Yes, there's beauty in these wolves, but there's the pack mentality, and that lone wolf mentality on the other side.”

Candlebox's Wolves album is set for a Sept. 17 street date via Pavement Entertainment. The album's artwork and track listing can be found below and pre-orders are currently available at this location.

Candlebox, "My Weakness"

Candlebox, Wolves Album Artwork + Track Listing

Pavement Entertainment

1. All Down Hill From Here

2. Let Me Down Easy

3. Riptide

4. Sunshine

5. My Weakness

6. We

7. Nothing Left To Lose

8. Lost Angeline

9. Trip

10. Don't Count Me Out

11. Criminals