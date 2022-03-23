Everclear, Soul Asylum + Candlebox Lead Inaugural Flannel Nation Festival Lineup

Dig out your flannels and Doc Martens! It's time to put them to use again as the '90s are coming back around with the inaugural Flannel Nation Festival taking place this summer.

Everclear, Soul Asylum and Candlebox lead a lineup that will have you digging back into your CD collection and revisiting some of the best that the '90s had to offer. The just announced bill will also include sets from Filter, Cracker, Fastball, Sponge and a still-to-be-named guest headliner, with the promise of more bands being added.

It's just a hop, skip and a jump from Everclear's "Santa Monica" down to San Pedro, California, where the festival will be held at the Port of Los Angeles (3011 Miner St.) on Saturday, Aug. 13.

In addition to the live music, the day-long concert will also feature food trucks, craft beer, a full bar and plenty of retail vendors.

2022 Flannel Nation Festival Lineup

