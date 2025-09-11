On Wednesday (Sept. 10), Filter's Richard Patrick joined Loudwire Nights to dive into his band's latest album, the re-release of 2023's The Algorithm as The Algorithm: Ultra Edition — and he even had some thoughts to share on Filter's next record.

"We just didn't think the previous people we were working with really released it the right way," Patrick explained to Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong about the original release of The Algorithm.

"They were about as imaginative as saying, 'Hey, can you post something on Instagram'. I was just like, 'Wow.'"

Rather than moving on, Patrick took control of The Algorithm and started his own label, No Pulse.

"I really wanted to get a fair shake on it being put out there to the public," he said about the new album, The Algorithm: Ultra Edition.

"It gave me an opportunity to go back and remaster the recording in analog, which I thought was really cool. It sounds a little deeper. And it was fun to do the covers."

The covers Patrick mentioned include U2's "A Sort of Homecoming" and Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy."

"[The Billie Eilish cover] was really fun," he said.

"I wanted to completely interpret the song different. I wanted it to sound like a trailer for a movie."

Richard Patrick Is Even More Excited For Filter's Next Album

As happy as Patrick is to have The Algorithm: Ultra Edition out, he seemed even more excited to share hints at what fans can expect from Filter's follow-up.

"We have 15 songs for a new record called The Antidote, which is amazing," he revealed.

"The Algorithm was fantastic, but The Antidote is really good. I work with a lot of different people but I still have my hands all over the record, The Antidote, that I'm making now."

His excitement led him to share a little bit of information on the first song he plans to release from The Antidote.

"I had to make sure that I wrote the first song on the album by myself," Patrick said.

"The new song is called 'Snakes In the Grass,' which is just straight up me being industrial and having a lot of fun. It ties all the newer-sounding stuff together as well. It's a lot of fun."

As for when fans might be able to hear The Antidote, Patrick didn't get too specific but he did share a rough timeline.

"I want to say it's going to come out probably next year sometime, which is vague as hell," he said.

"But I've got to make sure I heal up and everything before I release another album because I want to tour like crazy on it. With the new release of The Algorithm, that should hold people over until The Antidote comes out in 2026."

What Else Did Filter's Richard Patrick Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

How he's feeling following his back surgery that forced Filter to pull out of touring with Jerry Cantrell this year: "I feel better. I'm not 100-percent and that's what I need to be. If I go on tour, I need to be 100-percent and my neck is just taking its time to heal. And sometimes that happens — I just want to be the best I can be and not be an ailing rockstar, you know? You want to be healthy when you go on the road because it's brutal."

What Ozzy Osbourne means to him: "He was The Godfather of Heavy Metal. He is fantastic. He was great to tour with ... I knew Sharon and Ozzy's anniversary and I made sure they got a big, huge bouquet of flowers. They were cool with us, they did things like if Ozzy canceled a show, she made sure that we were paid...she made sure we were taken care of. She was really, really amazing. I love those guys. I'm super sad that Ozzy passed, but what a way to go out, playing his final show."

Whether or not he thinks about his own legacy: "I just kind of handle things day to day. I go through my Instagram messages and I try to read as many of those as I get ... I'm shocked by the amount of people that were so influenced, so inspired by my music. That's the legacy I want to hold onto and that's what makes me happy — moving people and bringing some happiness to people, pulling people together."

Richard Patrick joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday, Sept. 10