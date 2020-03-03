The past can bring people together, and that will be the case for Candlebox's original lineup as they have plans to reunite for two special shows in Seattle in celebration of their sophomore set Lucy, which turns 25 this year.

The band will start off the celebration with an intimate, stripped down acoustic performance at The Crocodile in Seattle on Oct. 2. Dubbed "An Evening With Candlebox," the set will find all four founding members playing the unplugged set revisiting over 30 years of musical memories. Traditional tickets and VIP options are available, with the latter option allowing fans to attend soundcheck, take part in a meet-and-greet, receive a Candlebox laminate and an exclusive signed poster. Head here for ticketing details.

The second date, also taking place in Seattle, will find the group performing at the Paramount Theatre on Oct. 3. The set, titled "The 25th Anniversary of Lucy and 30 Years of Greatest Hits," The band will play favorites from the Lucy album on top of assorted other hits, rarely heard b-sides and covers. The Lucy show will also feature support from Walking Papers and Peter Cornell. Tickets can be found here.

Candlebox's Lucy was a platinum selling offering, featuring the Top 10 single "Simple Lessons," and fan favorites "Best Friend" and the title track. At present, no other dates with the original lineup have been announced.