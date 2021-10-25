Candlebox Welcome 13-Year-Old TikTok Star Onstage for ‘Far Behind’

Candlebox hit Phoenix last week (Oct. 22) and welcomed a very special guest onstage as 13-year-old TikTok star Vedder Gabriel came onstage to perform "Far Behind" with the band.

It was the culmination of a very big day for the young musician, who first got a chance to hang out with the band prior to the show and get a few pointers from frontman Kevin Martin as they rehearsed. In addition to "Far Behind," Gabriel also worked through a cover of Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine" with Candlebox, as can be seen below.

The collaboration was initiated through Instagram, and later led to Martin joining Gabriel for a TikTok duet of "Far Behind."

That eventually led to invite out to their show when Candlebox made their way through Phoenix. The band is currently on tour in support of their latest album Wolves.

"Thanks Vedder Gabriel for rock'n this one with us," stated Martin. Watch footage of the day courtesy of both Candlebox and Vedder Gabriel below.

Gabriel has been turning the heads of a few rockers along the way, previously getting a moment to sing with Dirty Honey as well on their Phoenix area tour stop.

Candlebox Rock "Far Behind" With Vedder Gabriel

Candlebox + Vedder Gabriel Jam + Perform "Sweet Child O' Mine"