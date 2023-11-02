Cannibal Corpse’s New Coloring Book Is Already Banned in Germany

That's right, there is an official Cannibal Corpse coloring book now and it even comes with a parental advisory warning, meaning it is also NSFW (not safe for work). It has even been banned in Germany already.

The vivid, graphic and controversial imagery propagated by the death metal legends in conspiracy with longtime visual artist Vince Locke are now yours to bring to life (or back from the dead... undead?) and custom colorize as you please.

“Going over art for the book, it was surprising to see just how much 30 years of collaboration yielded," Locke assesses (via Metal Hammer), "It’s rare that I see it all compiled together. There are a few pieces that had to be included, some that were favorites of myself or the band, and some that just lent themselves well to coloring."

Cannibal Corpse Coloring Book Eyesore Merch loading...

Encouraging fans to take their own liberties with these historic pieces of violent art, Locke continues, "I’m always playing, trying different materials and techniques. Hope you do the same with these coloring pages. Try watercolor markers, crayons, and colored pencils, adding your own details. You’ll probably go through a lot of red, but be creative, have fun, make it your own!”

This new coloring books comes courtesy of Eyesore Merch, the same publisher that produced similar ones featuring the artwork of Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Megadeth and many more.

READ MORE: Cannibal Corpse's Paul Mazurkewicz - My 10 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager

Pre-order your copy here (limited edition signed version here). The only thing missing is a finger-sized pencil sharpener!

"This product is not available for sale in Germany. Any orders to German addresses will be refunded. We apologize for any inconvenience caused, but this release is subject to German law and regulations," notes the product description.

Until the restriction was lifted in 2006, Cannibal Corpse were legally forbidden from selling their first three albums — Eaten Back to Life, Butchered at Birth, Tomb of the Mutilated — in Germany, as well as from performing any songs from these records live due to the imagery and lyrics.

Cannibal Corpse Coloring Book Eyesore Merch loading...