Whether you're a kid or an adult, coloring can be a relaxing activity to help pass the time. For headbangers, coloring just got a lot more exciting with the forthcoming Judas Priest and Motorhead coloring books, which affords fans the ability to custom color album covers from each band's historic discography.

The officially endorsed pair of coloring books come via Eyesore Merch and will be released on Nov. 2. The square books are loaded with pages of blank canvas album covers and other "instantly recognizable images." So, if you want to adopt the color scheme of Priest's Turbo album for Screaming for Vengeance or Defenders of the Faith, you could make it a reality.

In the spirit of the Adam Sandler hit comedy film Billy Madison where he drew a blue duck because he had never seen a blue duck before, if you want to make Motorhead mascot Snaggletooth green and purple like Barney the Dinosaur, well, you're free to do that too.

A preview of what's inside can be seen below for both the Judas Priest and Motorhead coloring books, as well as the cover image for each.

To pre-order your coloring books, head to the Eyesore Merch website.

Judas Priest Coloring Book

Eyesore Merch

Motorhead Coloring Book

Eyesore Merch

