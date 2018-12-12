More details have surfaced in the case of Cannibal Corpse guitarist Pat O'Brien. The musician was arrested Monday (Dec. 10) evening after his own home was engulfed in flames and the guitarist reportedly entered a neighbor's home and allegedly attempted to assault a police officer.

According to ABC Action News, crews responded to reports of a fire at O'Brien's house just after 7PM. There were reports of what sounded like firecrackers coming from the fire in the house. It was determined that there was ammunition and flamethrowers inside the home and according to reports a bomb squad was called as well.

Meanwhile, O'Brien fled his home and he was later arrested at a nearby house. He was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling with assault and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He didn't know anyone at the house he entered and the owner of the home told ABC Action News that he thought the musician was hallucinating, saying that O'Brien spoke of the rapture, claimed someone was after him and also hid in a closet for a brief period. The guitarist was found hiding behind a fence at the house and "ran towards" one of the deputies with "a knife in his right hand." He was tasered and arrested.

The guitarist was booked into Hillsboro County Jail and appeared in court sporting an anti-suicide vest with his hands and ankles chained together. A judge told the guitarist he must first pass a drug test, then he will be allowed to post $50,000 bail.

It is not known as of yet if O'Brien will be able to join Cannibal Corpse on their upcoming tour with Slayer.

See news reports from ABC Action News and 10News WTSP below.