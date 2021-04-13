Another musician has spoken out against the notion of "cancel culture" — Cannibal Corpse's Paul Mazurkiewicz, who thinks it's "ridiculous." The topic came up during a conversation the drummer had with Australian publication Wall of Sound.

Considering Cannibal Corpse are known for the violent imagery in their songs and on their album covers, the drummer was questioned as to whether or not he believes "cancel culture" is ridiculous and whether or not it will eventually spell trouble for the band.

"Yeah of course that’s ridiculous. Just like the censorship, that’s always been ridiculous to us," he replied. "I mean come on, we’re a band. We’re a fictional horror band. Look at our album covers. They’re not real… They’re artwork and it’s pretty crazy fantasy art for the most part."

The drummer assured that the things depicted on their album covers can't even happen, and compared the scenes to that of a horror movie or a book.

"Then there’s this cancel culture thing, I just heard about that not long ago and I’m like, ‘What’s going on here?’" he continued. "Everybody seems to be offended by everything. If it’s not 100 percent PC (politically correct) these days then people have a problem with stuff. It’s getting out of hand I think.”

Watch the full interview below.

Dee Snider and Corey Taylor are two other prominent rockers who have recently expressed their opinions on "cancel culture" as well, with Snider comparing it to censorship, and Taylor urging everyone to stop expecting people to be perfect.

Cannibal Corpse's Paul Mazurkiewicz - Wall of Sound