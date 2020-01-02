Cannibal Corpse Enter ‘The Crypts’ To Begin Work on New Album

Just over a month ago, Cannibal Corpse wrapped up their final tour of 2019 and it looks like they're calling it a day regarding their recent touring cycle for their latest album as the death metal legends announced they will now focus on their next record.

Red Before Black, which was released in 2017 and brought to the stage instant classics in "Only One Will Die" and "Code of the Slashers," stood as the 14th album from the gory troupe. Following the release was an aggressive tour schedule, which Cannibal Corpse are no strangers to.

In a recent social media post (seen further down the page), the band extended their gratitude toward all the fans who came to see the band on their various tours over the last two years, revealing that work will soon commence on the forthcoming 15th album. "Thanks for all your support of Red Before Black and all our touring in support of the record. Time to enter the crypts and begin work on the next record," wrote Cannibal Corpse, who added a call-to-arms message, "Keep supporting death metal in the new decade!"

There's no word on if guitarist Pat O'Brien will be part of the writing and recording sessions for the Red Before Black follow-up. In late 2018, O'Brien, who joined the group in 1997, was arrested for burglary and aggravated assault on a police officer following a bizarre series of events, which included the guitarist's house catching on fire. It was especially problematic for the fire department to extinguish given the thousands of rounds of live ammunition contained within the home.

In O'Brien's absence, Hate Eternal mainman Erik Rutan filled on on guitar for the subsequent Cannibal Corpse shows. Rutan has produced, engineered and mixed every one of the band's records from Kill and beyond, save for 2014's A Skeletal Domain.