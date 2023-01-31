Carcass + Municipal Waste Announce 2023 North American Tour With Sacred Reich + More

Carcass and Municipal Waste have announced a 2023 North American tour, with Sacred Reich and Creeping Death as support throughout the trek.

The 24-date run is set to kick off at the end of March in Santa Ana, Calif., and will wrap up in late April in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster this Friday, Feb. 3 at 10AM local time. See the full list of dates below.

"We are very pleased to announce we will be returning to the U.S. this April for a full headline run! We will be joined by our good friends in Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich and Creeping Death... don’t sleep on this, it’s gonna be a goodun!" Carcass wrote on their Facebook page.

Carcass and Municipal Waste both just wrapped up separate U.S. tours in December, in support of the albums Torn Arteries (2021) and Electrified Brain (2022), respectively. Sacred Reich, on the other hand, spent the fall touring throughout Europe, and Creeping Death played a handful of shows in the U.S. between September and December.

Carcass + Municipal Waste 2023 North American Tour Dates

March 31 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory

April 1 - Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile Theater

April 3 - Austin, Texas @ The Mohawk

April 4 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater

April 5 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

April 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

April 8 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

April 11 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

April 12 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Sound Stage

April 13 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw

April 14 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

April 15 - Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre

April 16 - Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

April 18 - Chicago, Ill. @ Metro

April 19 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

April 20 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Granada

April 21 - Denver, Colo. @ The Gothic Theatre

April 22 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

April 24 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile

April 25 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

April 26 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

April 28 - Berekely, Calif. @ The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

April 29 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory

April 30 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco