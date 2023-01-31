Carcass + Municipal Waste Announce 2023 North American Tour With Sacred Reich + More
Carcass and Municipal Waste have announced a 2023 North American tour, with Sacred Reich and Creeping Death as support throughout the trek.
The 24-date run is set to kick off at the end of March in Santa Ana, Calif., and will wrap up in late April in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster this Friday, Feb. 3 at 10AM local time. See the full list of dates below.
"We are very pleased to announce we will be returning to the U.S. this April for a full headline run! We will be joined by our good friends in Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich and Creeping Death... don’t sleep on this, it’s gonna be a goodun!" Carcass wrote on their Facebook page.
Carcass and Municipal Waste both just wrapped up separate U.S. tours in December, in support of the albums Torn Arteries (2021) and Electrified Brain (2022), respectively. Sacred Reich, on the other hand, spent the fall touring throughout Europe, and Creeping Death played a handful of shows in the U.S. between September and December.
Carcass + Municipal Waste 2023 North American Tour Dates
March 31 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory
April 1 - Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile Theater
April 3 - Austin, Texas @ The Mohawk
April 4 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater
April 5 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
April 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
April 8 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
April 11 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
April 12 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Sound Stage
April 13 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw
April 14 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
April 15 - Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre
April 16 - Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
April 18 - Chicago, Ill. @ Metro
April 19 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue
April 20 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Granada
April 21 - Denver, Colo. @ The Gothic Theatre
April 22 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
April 24 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile
April 25 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom
April 26 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre
April 28 - Berekely, Calif. @ The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
April 29 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory
April 30 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco