Musician Sings Linkin Park, Green Day as Cartman From ‘South Park’

Over the last few days, a musician on TikTok has been performing acoustic covers of rock songs using the unmistakable voice of the South Park character Eric Cartman to give the tunes a comedic twist.

Fernando Ufret is the inventive singer-guitarist in question, as Comic Book pointed out on Monday (May 31). Since starting his TikTok, @fernandoufret, the musician's utilized his spot-on Cartman impression to capture unique versions of tracks such as Linkin Park's "In the End," his video rendition of which has since gone viral. Ufret's also covered the Chili Peppers' "Otherside" and Green Day's "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)," among others, using the same affectation.

Check out some of the so-called "CARTMANCUSTIC" cover songs down toward the bottom of this post.

"I never thought I needed to hear a whole Cartman album cover of Linkin Park before I died, but here we are," Twitter user Sammy (@cxdro) told potential listeners of Ufret's Cartman-ized Linkin Park cover.

For those interested in hearing Ufret sing in his normal voice, however, the performer has plenty of other songs available on his YouTube channel.

As with the rise of YouTube before it, the video-sharing social power behind TikTok has given a new artistic outlet to many burgeoning creators. Those include, to give just two other examples, musicians who do jazzy collaborations with cats in addition to singers making blink-182 covers in the style of Korn.

So, hey, why can't Cartman be involved?

Fernando Ufret Covers Linkin Park's "In the End" Using Eric Cartman Voice:

Fernando Ufret Covers Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Otherside" Using Cartman Voice:

Fernando Ufret Covers Green Day's "Good Riddance" Using Cartman Voice: