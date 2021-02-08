Can you imagine Korn performing a blink-182 song?

If not, TikTok creator Zach MacLachlan has you covered. After all, the video-sharing social media app is really bringing out the creativity in young musicians. And nowhere is that more apparent than in MacLachlan's Korn-ified version of blink-182's "All the Small Things." It takes the Enema of the State hit and reshapes it in the distinctive manner of Jonathan Davis and company.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

Music-heads on TikTok might even already be aware of MacLachlan. The TikToker has made his milieu on the network by serving up spot-on musical impressions of famous '90s alt-rockers. His caricatures of Nirvana's Kurt Cobain, the Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan and Bush's Gavin Rossdale have earned the inventive video-maker nearly 35,000 TikTok followers so far.

But those impersonations have taken a further creative turn as of late. After dropping a video where MacLachlan posited how it would sound if Deftones wrote and performed Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song," the TikTok visionary fielded a request of that same stripe.

Asking MacLachlan to envision "if Korn did 'All the Small Things,'" another musician going by the handle @chadandmystuff presented the talented mimicker with his latest challenge on Sunday (Feb. 7).

And, boy, did MacLachlan deliver. Aping Davis' unmistakable Korn vocal style over guitar lines that sound like something Brian "Head" Welch and James "Munky" Shaffer would do, the TikTok star turned the pop-punk classic into a number that feels like it would fit right at home on Follow the Leader. Though, we're not sure Davis would belt a line such as "She left me roses by the stairs," but, hey, who knows?

Listeners interested in more of MacLachlan's work can check him out on Spotify.

Zach MacLachlan's "All the Blink Small Korn" TikTok Cover