Catch DevilDriver + Cradle of Filth on This Fall’s Hottest Tour!

Earlier this year, metal titans DevilDriver and Cradle of Filth teamed up for a tour that annihilated the West Coast and Midwest, playing to capacity crowds. With DevilDriver’s Dealing With Demons Vol. II and Cradle of Filth’s Trouble and Their Double Lives both out now on Napalm Records, the bands have announced a second leg with openers Ill Niño, Black Satellite and Savage Existence that will make its way across the country this October.

10/04/23: Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

10/05/23: Tucson, AZ @ Encore

10/07/23: San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

10/08/23: Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

10/10/23: Fayetteville, AR @ JJ's Live

10/12/23: Destin, FL @ Club LA

10/13/23: Fort Myers, FL @ The Ranch

10/14/23: Fort Lauderdale, FL @ The Culture Room

10/15/23: Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

10/17/23: Charlotte, NC @ The Underground - Charlotte

10/18/23: Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

10/20/23: Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC

10/21/23: New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

10/22/23: Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

10/24/23: Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

10/25/23: Sauget, IL @ Pop's

10/26/23: Wichita, KS @ TempleLive

10/27/23: Lubbock, TX @ The Garden

10/29/23: Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Brought to you in partnership by The Oracle Mgmt and Napalm Records.