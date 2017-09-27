Catch DevilDriver + Cradle of Filth on This Fall’s Hottest Tour!
Earlier this year, metal titans DevilDriver and Cradle of Filth teamed up for a tour that annihilated the West Coast and Midwest, playing to capacity crowds. With DevilDriver’s Dealing With Demons Vol. II and Cradle of Filth’s Trouble and Their Double Lives both out now on Napalm Records, the bands have announced a second leg with openers Ill Niño, Black Satellite and Savage Existence that will make its way across the country this October.
10/04/23: Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
10/05/23: Tucson, AZ @ Encore
10/07/23: San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
10/08/23: Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/10/23: Fayetteville, AR @ JJ's Live
10/12/23: Destin, FL @ Club LA
10/13/23: Fort Myers, FL @ The Ranch
10/14/23: Fort Lauderdale, FL @ The Culture Room
10/15/23: Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
10/17/23: Charlotte, NC @ The Underground - Charlotte
10/18/23: Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station
10/20/23: Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC
10/21/23: New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square
10/22/23: Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
10/24/23: Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
10/25/23: Sauget, IL @ Pop's
10/26/23: Wichita, KS @ TempleLive
10/27/23: Lubbock, TX @ The Garden
10/29/23: Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Brought to you in partnership by The Oracle Mgmt and Napalm Records.