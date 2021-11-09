Cattle Decapitation Announce 2022 U.S. Tour

Cattle Decapitation have just announced a 2022 U.S. tour with The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Creeping Death and Extinction A.D.

The tour will celebrate Cattle Decap’s return to the road after two years of inactivity. The tour will also give the death metal legends the long-awaited opportunity to perform material from their late 2019 album, Death Atlas, live for hoards of fans.

“We are ecstatic to be able to finally announce a US tour after 2 years of inactivity in the United States due to the pandemic!” Cattle Decap write. “Our latest album and what we consider to be the bands' finest hour in our entire 25 year history, DEATH ATLAS, will finally get its due in the states. Before things shut down, we had nailed down what we felt was our best live set we had ever done and had played it in Australia, New Zealand and Japan but were cut off before we could bring it to the states after you all had fully digested it. Well, we're happy to say we'll be taking some time out of our busy writing schedule to do this album some justice LIVE starting this January, 2022."

They add, "We'll be bringing along some bands whose names fit nicely in the aesthetic of DEATH ATLAS including The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Creeping Death and Extinction A.D! We ALL deserve everything that's coming! DEATH... AT LAST!"

The tour will begin Jan. 18 in San Diego, Calif. and traverse the States before ending Feb. 20 in Mesa, Ariz. Ticket links will become available soon. Keep an eye out on Cattle Decapitation’s website for more info.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Cattle Decapitation / The Last Ten Seconds of Life / Creeping Death / Extinction A.D. 2022 Tour

Jan. 18 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

Jan. 19 - Pomona, Calif. @ The Glass House

Jan. 20 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

Jan. 21 - Berkeley, Calif. @ The Cornerstone *

Jan. 22 - Reno, Nev. @ Cargo

Jan. 24 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre *

Jan. 25 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon *

Jan. 27 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall *

Jan. 28 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ The Black Sheep

Jan. 29 - Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater *

Jan. 31 - Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo AC

Feb. 01 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Turf Club

Feb. 02 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Feb. 03 - Hobart, Ind. @ Hobart Art Theater

Feb. 04 - Columbus, Ohio @ The Foundry

Feb. 05 - Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

Feb. 06 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Shelter

Feb. 08 - Worcester, Mass. @ Pallladium Upstairs

Feb. 09 - New York, N.Y. @ Le Poisson Rouge

Feb. 11 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Loft

Feb. 12 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

Feb. 14 - Houston, Texas @ Secret Group

Feb. 15 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

Feb. 16 - Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live

Feb. 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad

Feb. 20 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

* = No Creeping Death

