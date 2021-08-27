While Chad Gray has turned his attention to Mudvayne's reunion this year, he's also spent some time doling out some fun covers. Having shown a more tender side earlier this year with his take on Willie Nelson's "Always on My Mind," he's now firing up his metal scream again for a fresh and fired up cover of Beck's 1994 breakout single, "Loser."

For this cover, Gray has teamed up with Violent Idols for a definite reimagining of the Beck original. It's a more electrified slide guitar and pounding drums accompanying Gray's more aggressive, in-your-face delivery, making for a driving rocker that jumps right out of your speakers.

“Hey Metal Kidz so here we go again. I hooked up with my friends in Violent Idols to do a cover of ‘Loser‘ by Beck," states Gray. "This thing was so much fun. We have a little tempo and a little teeth and I’m super happy with it. Just one more track in my solo side shitz. I hope that you all enjoy! I can’t wait to see you back on stage sooner than later. Don’t take this too seriously as I didn’t. Just having some fun with good friends for good people! Stay Metal AF! And enjoy." Have a listen to the cover below and pick it up via the platform of your choice here.

"Loser" first appeared on Beck's breakout (third album) Mellow Gold, topping the Alternative Airplay chart in 1994 and crossing over to hit No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. It's been certified as a gold single in the U.S. and the video remained in heavy rotation at MTV upon its release.

While Gray has delivered some solo material this year, the big news for 2021 is that he reunited with Mudvayne after spending much of the past decade focused on Hellyeah. At present, the band is hitting the festival circuit with five big appearances scheduled for the remainder of 2021 and early 2022. See their stops here.

Chad Gray + Violent Idols, "Loser" (Beck Cover)