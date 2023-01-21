Last week, thrash legends Anthrax kicked off the second leg of their 2023 North American tour (alongside Black Label Society and Exodus). Unfortunately, it looks like drummer Charlie Benante will be absent from a few upcoming shows due to having “a minor procedure done” (as noted by the band).

So, who’ll be taking over while Benante recovers? None other than Derek Roddy (Hate Eternal, Aurora Borealis, Nile, Serpents Rise).

Yesterday (Jan. 20), Anthrax posted the following statement to their official Facebook and Instagram pages:

Our man who beats the beat - Charlie Benante - has stepped away from the tour for a few days to have a minor procedure done and will not be at the next few shows. Never fear, the formidable Derek Roddy is filling in while Charlie is away - and no worries, Charlie will be back soon. In the meantime, the metal is still heavy and the show must go on. We’ll see you there!

As of now, Benante hasn’t said anything on social media regarding the news, but Roddy reshared Anthrax’s Facebook message and added: “Well, here we go. Haha.”

You can see both posts below:

So far, both artists have received mostly positive feedback from fans. For instance, one Instagram user replied to Anthrax: “Derek Roddy? Fucking sick. I want all songs 280bpm or higher. Knock that set out in 28 min.” Another fan commented, “Hopefully Charlie has a speedy recovery and is punishing the drum kit soon,” while one of Roddy’s Facebook followers stated: “Derek is gonna OWN those songs! How much fun is that gonna be??”

While no specific details have been given regarding Benante’s “procedure,” he has missed shows in prior years due to issues with carpal tunnel syndrome. Back in 2018, for instance, Testament’s Gene Hoglan happily filled in for him during Anthrax’s stint on Slayer’s Farewell Tour.

Of course, Loudwire wishes Benante a speedy recovery and return to the stage!

Also, be sure to check out Anthrax’s upcoming tour dates below. You can grab tickets here.

Anthrax / Black Label Society / Exodus 2023 Tour Dates:

Jan. 21 - Penticton, British Columbia @ So. Okanagan Events Ctr.

Jan. 22 - Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Events Centre

Jan. 24 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings

Jan. 25 - Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

Jan. 27 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

Jan. 28 - Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Jan. 29 - Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

Jan. 31 - Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theater

Feb. 02 - Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena

Feb. 03 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Feb. 04 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center

Feb. 05 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

Feb. 07 - Corbin, Ky. @ Corbin Arena

Feb. 08 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory at The District

Feb. 10 - San Antonio, Texas @, Tec Port Center + Arena

Feb. 11 - Houston, Texas @ Bayou

Feb. 13 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Admiral Theater

Feb. 14 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

Feb. 15 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel

Feb. 17 - Riverside, Calif. @ Municipal Auditorium

Feb. 18 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

Feb. 19 – Anaheim, Calif. @ City National Grove of Anaheim