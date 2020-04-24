Another day, another killer installment in Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante's "Yo! Watch the Beat" video covers series. Benante has chosen a variety of covers, but keeps coming back to Rush, this time pulling in Crobot vocalist Brandon Yeagley to lend a vocal to his quarantined cover of "Freewill."

Benante has frequently turned to Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick and Suicidal Tendencies bassist Ra Diaz to help him pull off his covers, but Yeagley's addition provides a fresh vocal to his covers process.

The drummer states, "'Freewill' is about thinking for yourself, accepting difficult truths and avoiding superstition, magical thinking and herd mentality (most pertinent during these times). We now have a @rush trilogy. When we 'made a choice' (as the song says) to take on this tune, we had a new challenge on our hands: Our previous two ('YYZ' and 'La Villa Strangiato') are both instrumental and doing this one would require a vocalist who is up to the task (sadly that excludes the three of us). Fortunately, we know just the guy. On vocals, we proudly present Brandon Yeagley @brandoncrobot of @crobotband."

Benante continues, "In addition to Neil Peart (the great Rush drummer and composer of these lyrics, whom we lost in January), this song is dedicated to John Horton Conway, genius mathematician who recently left us due to Covid-19, whose influence extended beyond mathematical circles, including artists (such as musician/producer Brian Eno), software developers, game makers etc and whose achievements include a personal favorite entitled 'Free Will Theorem.'"

To keep up with Benante's covers, be sure to check out his YouTube channel here.

Charlie Benante, Alex Skolnick, Ra Diaz + Brandon Yeagley Cover Rush's "Freewill"