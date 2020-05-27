Anthrax's Charlie Benante and former frontman and Armored Saint singer John Bush have reunited, in a sense, to performed the Sound of White Noise track "Packaged Rebellion" while in quarantine.

The duo celebrated the recent 27th anniversary of the Anthrax record, which was the first to feature Bush up front after the group split with Joey Belladonna. Bush's gritty, mid-range voice was better suited for the stylistic transition Anthrax made at the time, adopting a more rock-centric approach to their sound, focusing on choruses with massive hooks while leaving some of their speedier moments behind.

In the video, which can be viewed below, Benante, a primary songwriter in Anthrax and adept guitarist, swaps his sticks for a six strings and a pick in this cover that features just guitar and vocals. Bush showcases his ageless pipes, sounding no worse for the wear nearly three decades after recording the original version of "Packaged Rebellion."

Benante has been a frequent collaborator while in quarantine in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Elsewhere on the reunion front, he, Scott Ian and Dan Lilker put together a performance clip of S.O.D.'s (Stormtroopers of Death) "March of the S.O.D." which you can watch here.

Meanwhile, Anthrax have been working on their follow-up to 2016's For All Kings and Armored Saint recently wrapped up recording for their successor to Win Hands Down, which came out in 2015.

