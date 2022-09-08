Charlie Benante Shares Teaser Clip of New Anthrax Riffs

If used, Anthrax could have one song on their new album that has an absolutely killer groove. Drummer Charlie Benante picked up a guitar and laid down some distortion fueled heaviness as a nod to some of the recent music they've been working on for their next studio album.

"We have some good riffage for our new tunes," says a stamp over the video of Benante's guitar playing, with the musician then adding the caption, "After a very successful tour with our friends in @blacklabelsocietyofficial and @hatebreedofficial we are Back to thinking about our new record… I think we have some heavy riffing on this one. See you at the @blueridgerockfest on Thursday."

The pandemic lockdown and Anthrax's 40th anniversary celebrations have allowed the band more time to flesh out their follow-up to 2016's For All Kings album. But the video of Benante jamming is a good sign that the group has returned their focus to completing their highly anticipated next album.

In a 2021 interview with Full Metal Jackie, guitarist Scott Ian confirmed that writing for the new record started in 2019, but the band then stepped away from the music for a period during the lockdown. Anthrax resumed their new album work in 2021, but have also taken the time to tour as well.

While there's a few weeks open after their Blue Ridge Rock Festival appearance tonight (Sept. 8), the band will be heading off to the U.K. for a tour leg with Municipal Waste for two weeks later this month carrying over to October. See the stops here.