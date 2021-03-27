Dan Jones, former guitarist for Salt Lake City, Utah deathcore group Chelsea Grin, was recently matched in a residency at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City to train as a general surgeon.

In 2015, Jones revealed he would not be partaking in touring duties with Chelsea Grin, instead shifting his focus to spending that summer researching microbial mercury methylation at a genetics lab. He later left the group permanently in 2017 in continued pursuit of these other ambitions.

All the hard work and determination has paid off and Jones exclaimed on Twitter on March 15 that he had matched into general surgery and would soon learn where his residency would take place. Five days later, he confirmed that his residency was at Cornell in New York City and thanked everyone who expressed support for him on his journey these last few years.

Just over a year ago, Jones tweeted his excitement for his role in the miracle of child birth, having delivered a baby for the first time, calling the experience "awesome."

Jones officially left Chelsea Grin in 2017 and was featured on the group's first four albums — Desolation of Eden (2010), My Damnation (2011), Ashes to Ashes (2014) and Self Inflicted (2016). His replacement, Stephen Rutishauser, joined in 2015 and made his first appearance on Self Inflicted and has remained with Chelsea Grin since.

Loudwire extends a huge congratulations to Jones and we wish him well as he enters his residency.