Chelsea Grin will trek through the United States on the late 2021 'The Path to Suffering Tour' alongside Brand of Sacrifice, Kingdom of Giants and Filth.

The Utah-based deathcore headliners haven't released a new album since 2018's Eternal Nightmare, though they did collaborate with nu-core outfit Tallah on their latest single, "Vanilla Paste." After more than a year off the road amid a global pandemic, however, just being able to tour again is more than enough reason to pack up the trailers and get pits moving across the country.

Joining them are new age deathcore merchants Brand of Sacrifice, who dropped their second album, Lifeblood, earlier this year, as well as melodic metalcore unit Kingdom of Giants, who will be touting 2020's Passenger album, and brutalizers Filth, whose second record, The Ignorance, came out this year too.

View the complete list of tour dates below, stretching from Nov. 27 through Dec. 18, directly below and look for tickets to go on sale on Friday (Oct. 15) at 10AM ET.

Chelsea Grin, Brand of Sacrifice, Kingdom of Giants + Filth 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Chelsea Grin

Nov. 27 — Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theatre

Nov. 28 — Lawrence, Kan. @ Bottleneck

Nov. 30 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Cabooze

Dec. 01 — Madison, Wis. @ The Annex

Dec. 02 — Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theater

Dec. 04 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

Dec. 05 — Springfield, Mo. @ The Riff

Dec. 07 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ 89th Street

Dec. 08 — Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

Dec. 09 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Dec. 10 — San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Box

Dec. 11 — Austin, Texas @ Come & Take It Live

Dec. 12 — Lubbock, Texas @ Jake’s

Dec. 13 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad

Dec. 15 — Pomona, Calif. @ Glass House

Dec. 16 — Fresno, Calif. @ Full Circle Brewery

Dec. 17 — Sacremento, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

Dec. 18 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell