Chelsea Grin Book Late 2021 U.S. Tour With Brand of Sacrifice, Kingdom of Giants + Filth
Chelsea Grin will trek through the United States on the late 2021 'The Path to Suffering Tour' alongside Brand of Sacrifice, Kingdom of Giants and Filth.
The Utah-based deathcore headliners haven't released a new album since 2018's Eternal Nightmare, though they did collaborate with nu-core outfit Tallah on their latest single, "Vanilla Paste." After more than a year off the road amid a global pandemic, however, just being able to tour again is more than enough reason to pack up the trailers and get pits moving across the country.
Joining them are new age deathcore merchants Brand of Sacrifice, who dropped their second album, Lifeblood, earlier this year, as well as melodic metalcore unit Kingdom of Giants, who will be touting 2020's Passenger album, and brutalizers Filth, whose second record, The Ignorance, came out this year too.
View the complete list of tour dates below, stretching from Nov. 27 through Dec. 18, directly below and look for tickets to go on sale on Friday (Oct. 15) at 10AM ET.
Chelsea Grin, Brand of Sacrifice, Kingdom of Giants + Filth 2022 U.S. Tour Dates
Nov. 27 — Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theatre
Nov. 28 — Lawrence, Kan. @ Bottleneck
Nov. 30 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Cabooze
Dec. 01 — Madison, Wis. @ The Annex
Dec. 02 — Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theater
Dec. 04 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag
Dec. 05 — Springfield, Mo. @ The Riff
Dec. 07 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ 89th Street
Dec. 08 — Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live
Dec. 09 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
Dec. 10 — San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Box
Dec. 11 — Austin, Texas @ Come & Take It Live
Dec. 12 — Lubbock, Texas @ Jake’s
Dec. 13 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad
Dec. 15 — Pomona, Calif. @ Glass House
Dec. 16 — Fresno, Calif. @ Full Circle Brewery
Dec. 17 — Sacremento, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post
Dec. 18 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell