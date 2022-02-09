Dying Fetus Announce Spring Tour With Chelsea Grin, Bodysnatcher, Frozen Soul + Undeath

How extreme can one tour get? That's a question Dying Fetus appear to have the answer for as they've just announced a lengthy headlining run through the United States and Canada with support from Chelsea Grin, Bodysnatcher, Frozen Soul and Undeath.

The 33-date trek begins on April 29 in Baltimore, Maryland and will come to an end on June 6 in Worcester, Massachusetts with a total of four stops in Canada and dates in 19 states overall. Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Feb. 11 at 10AM local time and VIP packages are available now at this location.

See the complete list of stops further down the page.

This tour package is a mix of veterans and relative newcomers with a wide breadth of styles in play — Dying Fetus bring the brutal/technical style of death metal, Chelsea Grin and Bodysnatcher round out the deathcore end of things while Frozen Soul and Undeath lean more towards traditional, classic death metal.

Now five years removed from their last album, Wrong One to Fuck With, Dying Fetus will aim to end the studio drought with a new record at some point this year. News of a followup to that 2017 release came earlier this year when the band shared an image of vocalist/guitarist John Gallagher in the studio with the caption, "New year, new Dying Fetus album."

Bodysnatcher are also expected to put out a new record this year, as are Undeath, who will issue Rise From the Grave as the successor to their Lesions of a Different Kind debut. Frozen Soul, meanwhile, served up their first album, Crypt of Ice, early last year and Chelsea Grin last released Eternal Nightmare in 2018.

Dying Fetus, Chelsea Grin, Bodysnatcher, Frozen Soul + Undeath 2022 Tour Dates

April 29 — Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

April 30 — Richmond, Va. @ The Canal Club

May 01 — Jacksonville, N.C. @ Hooligans Music Hall

May 03 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

May 04 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

May 05 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Underbelly

May 06 — St Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

May 07 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution Live

May 09 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

May 10 — Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

May 11 — Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live

May 13 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Nile Theater

May 14 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Regent Theater

May 15 — Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory

May 16 — San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

May 17 — Berkeley, Calif. @ The UC Theatre

May 18 — Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

May 19 — Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom

May 20 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Modified Ghost Festival

May 21 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

May 23 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall

May 24 — Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall

May 25 — Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater

May 26 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Lyric at Skyway Theater

May 27 — Sauget, Ill. @ Pops

May 28 — Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

May 29 — Pontiac, Mich. @ The Crofoot Ballroom

May 31 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House

June 01 — Quebec City, Quebec @ Imperial Bell

June 02 — Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre

June 03 — New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

June 04 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of The Living Arts

June 05 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium