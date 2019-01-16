Lamb of God's Mark Morton has given Chester Bennington fans a gift, allowing the late singer's vocals to be heard one more time on a new song. Earlier this month, Morton unleashed the track "Cross Off" featuring Bennington and the song has now allowed Bennington to return to Billboard's Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart.

The track debuted at No. 18 on the chart dated Jan. 19, which also marked the first time that Morton had appeared on the chart as a solo artist. Billboard reports that the song sold 2,000 downloads and drew 209,000 U.S. streams over the tracking week.

The song also features Trivium's rhythm section of Paolo Gregoletto and Alex Bent joining Morton and Bennington. Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda gave the track his approval in a tweet on Jan. 10, stating, "I remember when Chester played this song for me in his car, almost finished. He was really happy with it. Good stuff, Mark."

Bennington is one of several special guests on Morton's Aesthetic album. The disc, which drops March 1, also includes such name talent as Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix, Lamb of God's Randy Blythe, Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy, Testament's Chuck Billy, Buckcherry's Josh Todd and Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz.