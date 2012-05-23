Children Medieval Band Open for Rammstein at Colorado Concert

A few months ago, we introduced you to the talented tots in The Children Medieval Band, a sibling group with a passion for the German industrial metal band Rammstein. Busting out Rammstein cover tunes in their living room, the YouTube clips recorded by their parents were all the rage, becoming a viral hit.

Well, things just got a whole lot more interesting for the tiny trio. When the Rammstein tour hit their home state of Colorado on May 20 for their show at the Denver Coliseum, they invited the youngsters up onstage before their set to entertain the masses with some of their hits.

While there was no signature Rammstein pyro for safety's sake, the cute factor was at an all time high. Six-year-old drummer Cornelia decked out in a pink dress, her 10-year-old brother Stefan on guitar and vocals and 8-year-old sister Olga on keys, took to the massive stage to pay homage to their favorite band.

“We are the Children Medieval Band and our first song is going to be called ‘Ich Will,’ announced a calm, cool and collected Stefan to the crowd of about ten thousand, probably a few more people than they're use to playing for in their living room at home. Halfway through their first song, they had the whole crowd singing along with them. The trio also performed ‘Sonne’ before leaving the stage.

Although their tiny bodies were dwarfed by the massive stage, they poured out enough heart and soul to fill the Coliseum. According to their parents, Combichrist drummer Joe Letz, who’s currently providing opening DJ duties for Rammstein, saw the kids on YouTube and invited them to perform. Nice work Joe! Something tells us we haven't seen the last of these talented kids.

Watch the Children Medieval Band Perform ‘Ich Will’