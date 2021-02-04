Children of Bodom’s Alexi Laiho Laid to Rest at Private Service

Children of Bodom founder Alexi Laiho was laid to rest at a private funeral service in his home country of Finland on Jan. 28.

Laiho was just 41 at the time of his death in late 2020, though the news of his passing did not break until early in the new year. It was said the Bodom guitarist and vocalist had been battling long-term health issues in recent years, which contributed to his untimely end.

The musician's widow, Kelli Wright-Laiho, shared two photos from the service on Instagram, the first being the service program, which confirms the previously unreported date of his death — Dec. 29, 2020. In the second photo in the slideshow post, Laiho's casket is positioned in front of a Christian altar, adorned with flowers.

Wright-Laiho wrote, "Although Shelby and I were unable to be there physically on the 28th on January, we were still able to share this heartbreakingly beautiful day with Alexi's closest. I'd like to than my family @annalaiho and @roopekaukinen for trusting me in all arrangements."

Addressing her departed husband, she continued, "My perfect love, your memory is sown in our hearts where it will stay forever, cherished and honored."

After touring in support of their 10th album, Hexed, Children of Bodom disbanded following the simultaneous exit of three members: Henkka T. Blacksmith, Jaska Raatikainen and Janne Wirman, all of whom were original members of the band. Laiho then formed the offshoot group Bodom After Midnight, named after the popular Follow the Reaper track, and a new release was expected to arrive in 2021.