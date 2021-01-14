Chili Peppers Pair, Helmet Join Andy Gill + Gang of Four Tribute Album

Just last week we got the first taste of the upcoming Gang of Four / Andy Gill tribute album The Problem of Leisure courtesy of rock titans Tom Morello and Serj Tankian covering "Natural's Not in It." Now the full details of the album, including the artists involved, have been revealed with a pair of Red Hot Chili Peppers members and Helmet joining in the cross-genre respect for the influential rockers.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers pairing of bassist Flea and guitarist John Frusciante turn up on this set with their take on "Not Great Men," while hard rockers Helmet serve up "In the Ditch." They join Morello and Tankian on a track list that includes Killing Joke, Idles, Dandy Warhols, Massive Attack's 3D, Warpaint, The Sounds, Gary Numan, La Roux and a host of other acts. You can check out the full track listing below.

Gill had started working on this project prior to his 2020 death and even had a chance to meet up with Tom Morello backstage at a festival in Portugal in 2019. You can watch some B-roll footage of the hang with Morello sharing his immense respect for Gill and the band making a statement for the camera.

Tom Morello + Andy Gill Hang at the 2019 EDP Vilar De Mouros Festival in Portugal

Gill's widow Catherine Mayer assembled a small team to expand and complete the album. It will be released on the Gill Music label and distributed by Ingrooves.

“There was never any doubt in my mind that I should finish what Andy had started,” Mayer says. “He took so much pleasure from hearing from artists which track they had chosen and why. He was delighted by the tracks he lived long enough to hear. Even in what turned out to be his final days of life, he listened to mixes on a laptop in his hospital bed and asked me to send notes and responses to the contributors on his behalf. He also talked to me about further musicians he hoped to coax to come on board. After he died, I made contact with several of these. All said yes.”

The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill & Gang of Four is due on May 14 and is currently available to pre-order at this location. Check out the artwork (done by Damien Hirst) and full track listing below.

Various Artists, The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill & Gang of Four Artwork + Track Listing

Gill Music Label / Ingrooves

The Problem of Leisure: CD One

Vinyl One, Side A

1. IDLES - Damaged Goods (UK)

2. Tom Morello & Serj Tankian - Natural’s Not in It (USA)

3. Helmet - In the Ditch (USA)

4. 3D* x Gang of Four feat. Nova Twins - Where the Nightingale Sings (UK)

5. Hotei - To Hell With Poverty (Japan)

Vinyl One, Side B

1. Gary Numan - Love Like Anthrax (UK)

2. Gail Ann Dorsey - We Live as We Dream, Alone (USA)

3. Herbert Grönemeyer feat. Alex Silva - I Love a Man in a Uniform (Germany)

4. LoneLady - Not Great Men (UK)

5. JJ Sterry - 5.45 (UK)

The Problem of Leisure: CD Two

Vinyl Two, Side C

1. La Roux - Damaged Goods (UK)

2. Everything Everything - Natural’s Not in It (UK)

3. Dado Villa-Lobos - Return the Gift (Brazil)

4. The Dandy Warhols - What We All Want (USA)

5. Warpaint - Paralysed (USA)

Vinyl Two, Side D

1. Flea & John Frusciante – Not Great Men (USA)

2. The Sounds - I Love a Man in a Uniform (Sweden)

3. Hardcore Raver in Tears - Last Mile** (China)

4. Killing Joke x Gang of Four - Forever Starts Now (Killing Joke Dub) (UK)

5. Sekar Melati - Not Great Men (live version) (Japan)

* 3D is the remix name of Robert Del Naja from Massive Attack

** “Last Mile” is the new title for this cover of “Broken Talk”, reflecting new lyrics sung in Mandarin by Hardcore Raver in Tears