As teased last year, System of a Down's Serj Tankian and Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello have united in their shared love and respect of Gang of Four vocalist Andy Gill to cover Gang of Four's "Natural's Not in It" for an upcoming tribute album.

The set is titled The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four which is expected later this year. A full track listing for the collection along with the artists involved will be revealed on Jan. 14, but for now the Axis of Justice pals are giving the set the high profile introduction it deserves.

"Natural's Not In It" first came to attention on Gang of Four's 1979 debut album Entertainment!

“Andy Gill was one of a handful of artists in history who changed the way guitars are played,” Morello said in a statement provided to Spin, who premiered the cover. “His band Gang of Four were just incendiary and completely groundbreaking with Andy’s confrontational, unnerving and sublime playing at the forefront. His jagged plague-disco raptor-attack industrial-funk deconstructed guitar anti-hero sonics and fierce poetic radical intellect were hugely influential to me.”

“It was a real pleasure to work on this track with Tom and honor the legacy of Andy and Gang of Four at the same time,” Tankian added.

Gill was one of the many great musicians we lost in 2020. The vocalist died on February 1, 2020 after a short respiratory illness and it was later suspected that he was among the first victims of Covid-19.

“Andy loved what Tom and Serj did with this song, the fierceness of their attack and the jet-engine scream of feedback,” says Gill’s widow, Catherine Mayer. “This was a track Andy always enjoyed performing. He said their version brilliantly captured all the explosive, danceable energy ‘Natural’s Not In It’ can create in live performance.”

Take a listen to the song right here and look for the track hitting streaming services tomorrow (Jan. 8). You can pre-save via the platform of your choosing here.