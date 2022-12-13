Chimaira Reunite Classic Members for First Shows Since 2017

Metalcore heavyweights Chimaira are reuniting for a pair of shows next year, welcoming back several classic members to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album The Impossibility of Reason.

In an announcement on Facebook, the band exclaims, "Your favorite rippers from Cleveland are back for our first show since 2017 to host another heavy metal rager!"

Both shows will be held at The Agora Theatre in Cleveland, Ohio on May 12 and 13, with Integrity and State of Conviction set to open the first night while Ringworm and Solipsist will serve as the special guests the night after.

The lineup for these reunion shows is as follows:

Mark Hunter - vocals

Rob Arnold - guitar

Matt DeVries - guitar

Jim LaMarca - bass

Chris Spicuzza - keyboards/programming

Austin D'Amond - drums

Hunter and Arnold are the lone remaining founders and LaMarca, Spicuzza and DeVries were part of the band during what many regard as their classic period. D'Amond (who just left DevilDriver), meanwhile, first joined in 2011 and was only featured on the 2013 album Crown of Phantoms, which did not feature any of the aforementioned members except for Hunter.

First released on Roadrunner in 2003, The Impossibility of Reason thrust Chimaira right to the forefront of the burgeoning New Wave of American Heavy Metal movement, bearing now classic tracks in "Power Trip," "Pure Hatred," "The Dehumanizing Process" and "Cleansation."

Fans will get to hear all of those tracks and more with Chimaira performing the album in full on both nights, per a tweet from Hunter. He also informed fans that the two sets may differ slightly while confirming that no other tour dates are planned for 2023 and, no, the group will not be recording new music either.

Hunter did leave the door open for a potential concert film.

A pre-sale for Chimaira's 2023 reunion shows will begin on Dec. 14 at 10AM ET with the promo code TIOR20, as mentioned in the band's Facebook post. A general public onsale will follow on Dec. 16, all at Chimaira's website.

See the reunion dates and special guest list further down the page.

Chimaira 2023 The Impossibility of Reason 20th Anniversary Reunion Shows

May 12 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora Theatre (with Integrity + State of Conviction)

May 13 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora Theatre (with Ringworm + Solipsist)