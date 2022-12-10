DevilDriver Announce Split with Drummer Austin D’amond, Name Replacement

This past Thursday (Dec. 8), groove/melodic death metallers DevilDriver announced that they’re amicably parting ways with drummer Austin D’amond.

Specifically, they posted the following statement to Facebook and Instagram:

Uplifting news here, always sad to part with a brother, but in this case we could not be more proud… Austin D’Amond has been offered a very lucrative spot at his sobriety clinic to head up the program, helping to get people sober, and we are very proud of the steps he’s taken in his own life to get sober and also to help others with their struggles. . . . Sad to see him go, but as he steps away from touring, he’s bettering his life and the lives of others - so Austin, we salute you!

Underneath, vocalist Dez Fafara reflected: “Working with Austin was fun, but I’m very glad for the next chapter of his life where he will be helping people.”

As fans probably know, D’amond – who took over for original drummer John Boecklin in 2015 – previously played in Chimaira. Thus, he made his DevilDriver studio debut with 2016’s Trust No One. All the while, he’s been quite open about using sobriety and prayer to combat his prior substance abuse. (He even started Shred Sober to help others in need.)

Although he hasn’t released a statement on his own social media pages (at least not yet), D’Amond added to the official announcement: “I’m very grateful for my time playing for DevilDriver and the experience was priceless. These friendships will last forever, and I have nothing but love for all my brothers. I wish them many more years of giving the fans the most necessary SHRED!!!”

In the same post, DevilDriver revealed who’ll be taking over for D’Amond: Davier Pérez of The Mirage Theory. Naturally, Pérez commented: “To say that I’m honored to be part of the DevilDriver family is an understatement!” Likewise, Fafara declared: “Once I saw [Pérez] play, I asked around and spoke with him and heard his excitement as well his long term commitment level. I knew he was our guy!”

Of course, 2022 has seen several line-up changes for DevilDriver. You see, they previously welcomed the return of original bassist Jon Miller, who left in 2011 and was replaced by Chris Towning and then Diego Ibarra. Plus, they added Holy Grail guitarist Alex Lee (who replaced Neal Tiemann).

Whether or not Perez will be involved in the upcoming follow-up to 2020’s Dealing with Demons I remains to be seen.

You can see DevilDriver's full Instagram post below: