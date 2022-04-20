Following the announcement that lead vocalist Randy Blythe would miss the show due to a COVID diagnosis, Lamb of God played their "Metal Tour of the Year" gig on Tuesday (April 19) with Chimaira's Mark Hunter filling in for Blythe on most songs, as promised.

However, singer Matt Heafy of the supporting act Trivium covered the Lamb of God vocalist spot for two tunes, as Blabbermouth reported and Setlist.fm can attest, giving "512" and "Ghost Walking" an unusual dose of clean vocals in place of Blythe's growl. Further, Anders Friden of tourmates In Flames took the lead vocal for Lamb of God's "Resurrection Man" on Tuesday at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Multiple concertgoers shared footage of the performances afterwards. See some of those videos down toward the bottom of this post.

Supplying his own video from Tuesday's set, Heafy remarked, "LAMB OF GOD… WITH CLEAN VOCALS (insert a screaming face and explosion YouTube clickbait thumbnail)??? Heal up Randy. I am honored to do this! Thank you for entrusting me."

The "Metal Tour of the Year," with Megadeth and Lamb of God as co-headliners, set out on its inaugural run last year. Earlier this month, Lamb of God re-did Megadeth's "Wake Up Dead" with Megadeth's Dave Mustaine to kick off the 2022 leg. See the remaining dates here.

Lamb of God Perform With Chimaira's Mark Hunter - April 19, 2022

Lamb of God Perform With Trivium's Matt Heafy - April 19, 2022

Lamb of God Perform With In Flames' Anders Friden - April 19, 2022