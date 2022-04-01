Megadeth Collaborate With Lamb of God on New Version of ‘Wake Up Dead’

Megadeth and Lamb of God have collaborated on a new recording of Megadeth's classic "Wake Up Dead" to kickstart the 2022 leg of the bands' joint Metal Tour of the Year with Trivium and In Flames.

The trek picks back up with over 25 new North American dates that begin this month.

Megadeth's original "Wake Up Dead" appears on the "Big 4" metal group's 1986 album, Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? The new version finds Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine trading off vocals with Lamb of God's Randy Blythe while Lamb of God provide accompaniment. The track premiered this week on Sirius XM's Liquid Metal with host Jose Mangin.

Listen to the song down toward the bottom of this post.

Megadeth said on Thursday (March 31), "Ahead of the Metal Tour of the Year kicking off next weekend, we've joined forces with Lamb of God to revisit and remake our classic 'Wake Up Dead' track, featuring Dave Mustaine with appearances from all four members of Megadeth."

They added, "We had a blast with this one, and we can't wait to see everyone along Metal Tour of the Year Part 2 soon!"

This summer, Megadeth plan to release their long-awaited 16th studio album, The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! Mustaine shared the title last year after the band parted ways with bassist David Ellefson amid a sex scandal involving the musician. His parts on the album were said to be replaced by Testament member Steve Di Giorgio. James LoMenzo took his spot on the Metal Tour of the Year 2021.

Lamb of God's latest, the metal act's self-titled eighth LP, arrived in 2020. It features songs like "Ghost Shaped People," "New Colossal Hate" and more.

See the upcoming Metal Tour of the Year dates below.

Lamb of God feat. Megadeth, "Wake Up Dead"

Megadeth, "Wake Up Dead" (Original)

Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium + In Flames Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

April 9 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Michelob Arena

April 10 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Tucson Arena

April 12 – Colo. Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor Arena

April 14 – Corpus Christi, Texas @ ABC Arena

April 15 – Lafayette, La. @ Lafayette Cajundome

April 16 – Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

April 19 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

April 21 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Memorial Coliseum

April 22 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

April 24 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Premier Center

April 26 – Omaha, Neb. @ Baxter Arena

April 27 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ PowerHouse

April 29 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

April 30 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

May 3 – N. Charleston, S.C. @ The Coliseum

May 4 – Greenville, S.C. @ Wellness Arena

May 6 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

May 7 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

May 9 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Center

May 10 – Rochester, N.Y. @ Blue Cross Arena

May 12 – Portland, Maine @ Cross Arena

May 13 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 15 – Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center

May 17 – Laval, Quebec @ Bell Place

May 18 – Toronto, Ontario @ Bud Stage

May 19 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Ctr

