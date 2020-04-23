Lamb of God Crush With Pummeling New Song ‘New Colossal Hate’
Lamb of God may have pushed back their album a little bit, but they're still keeping fans satisfied with new music ahead of the release. The latest track to come from their upcoming self-titled set is the aptly titled "New Colossal Hate."
"'New Colossal Hate' came out of our very first writing session in Maine," says guitarist Willie Adler. "Mark [Morton], our producer Josh Wilbur and I were at a super cool studio in South Windham called Halo, an absolutely beautiful spot run by some of the best people I've ever met. I'm pretty sure 'New Colossal Hate' grew from a few different demos I had. You know, like parts of car. However, as it started to take shape, it quickly became my favorite song on the record. Please enjoy this banger of a tune. It holds a very special place in my heart."
"New Colossal Hate" can be heard along with the video posted below. It'll be part of the band's self-titled record, now due June 19 via Epic Records. Pre-orders are available here, while the track is now available via digital service providers. Check out the lyrics for the track below:
Lamb of God, "New Colossal Hate" Lyrics
The mother of exiles stands there weeping
As her children tear themselves apart
Knives are out, her thoughts are bleeding
Blood runs down her welcoming arms
Her feral brood has turned neglectful
The chains she broke are rusting closed
Imprisoned lightning burns forgetful
Spoiled blind to the light that she holds.
Lash the tired and kill the poor
The huddled masses ram the door.
The new colossal hate arises
Savage ways, old horizons
Hate Arises.
Like brazen giants with conquering limbs
The herd manifesting all that she despised
Childish amnesia born of privilege
Selfish mob commits matricide
Her mild gaze gone stern, fire in her eyes
Watching her dreams turn into dust
The beacon dropped, her hand raised up to strike
Cast them homeless into the tempest.
Lash the tired and kill the poor.
The coddled masses slam the golden door.
The new colossal hate arises
Savage ways, old horizons
Out of one a warring many
A dirty mirror shows the enemy
New colossal hate arises.
Broken hope.
The melting pot is melting down
A pool of slag on poisoned ground
Choking from the venom’s sting
Pull the fangs, let freedom ring.
Lamb of God, "New Colossal Hate"
