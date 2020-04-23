Lamb of God Crush With Pummeling New Song ‘New Colossal Hate’

Lamb of God may have pushed back their album a little bit, but they're still keeping fans satisfied with new music ahead of the release. The latest track to come from their upcoming self-titled set is the aptly titled "New Colossal Hate."

"'New Colossal Hate' came out of our very first writing session in Maine," says guitarist Willie Adler. "Mark [Morton], our producer Josh Wilbur and I were at a super cool studio in South Windham called Halo, an absolutely beautiful spot run by some of the best people I've ever met. I'm pretty sure 'New Colossal Hate' grew from a few different demos I had. You know, like parts of car. However, as it started to take shape, it quickly became my favorite song on the record. Please enjoy this banger of a tune. It holds a very special place in my heart."

"New Colossal Hate" can be heard along with the video posted below. It'll be part of the band's self-titled record, now due June 19 via Epic Records. Pre-orders are available here, while the track is now available via digital service providers. Check out the lyrics for the track below:

Lamb of God, "New Colossal Hate" Lyrics

The mother of exiles stands there weeping

As her children tear themselves apart

Knives are out, her thoughts are bleeding

Blood runs down her welcoming arms

Her feral brood has turned neglectful

The chains she broke are rusting closed

Imprisoned lightning burns forgetful

Spoiled blind to the light that she holds.

Lash the tired and kill the poor

The huddled masses ram the door.

The new colossal hate arises

Savage ways, old horizons

Hate Arises.

Like brazen giants with conquering limbs

The herd manifesting all that she despised

Childish amnesia born of privilege

Selfish mob commits matricide

Her mild gaze gone stern, fire in her eyes

Watching her dreams turn into dust

The beacon dropped, her hand raised up to strike

Cast them homeless into the tempest.

Lash the tired and kill the poor.

The coddled masses slam the golden door.

The new colossal hate arises

Savage ways, old horizons

Out of one a warring many

A dirty mirror shows the enemy

New colossal hate arises.

Broken hope.

The melting pot is melting down

A pool of slag on poisoned ground

Choking from the venom’s sting

Pull the fangs, let freedom ring.

Lamb of God, "New Colossal Hate"