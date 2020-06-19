Listen to Lamb of God’s Self-Titled New Album In Full Right Now

After five long years, Lamb of God's new album has finally arrived. For the Richmond, Virginia natives, this self-titled release marks their eighth overall studio record and first with drummer Art Cruz. Listen to Lamb of God in full below.

It all started in February earlier this year when the group announced their new album in conjunction with the release of the hard-charging first single, "Checkmate." Guitarist Mark Morton said of the track, "'Checkmate' brings together all the components of the Lamb of God sound that we've been developing over the last two decades, but with the ambition and ferocity that comes with the start of a new chapter for our band. Re-energized and reignited, this is Lamb of God 2020. We've never been more excited."

Lamb of God was originally set for a May 8 release, but was delayed until June 19 because of expected shipping delays created by the coronavirus pandemic. The band expressed that it wouldn't be right for those who pre-ordered the album to not be able to receive the music in time and elected to push the date to rectify that situation.

"New Colossal Hate" came next, followed by "Routes," which featured a guest appearance from Testament frontman Chuck Billy. Until now, the remainder of the album was kept under wraps and now Lamb of God fans can bask in all 10 new tracks that make up the band's first album since issuing VII: Sturm und Drang in 2015.

Listen: Lamb of God, Lamb of God