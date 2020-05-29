Lamb of God Debut New Song ‘Routes’ Featuring Testament’s Chuck Billy
Lamb of God have debuted "Routes," the fourth single to be released off the band's forthcoming self-titled record. This bruiser also features a guest appearance from Testament singer Chuck Billy.
"Routes" was inspired by Randy Blythe's engagement in the protest at Standing Rock Indian Reservation as he and countless others took a stand against the installment of the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota. The project was feared to pose a threat to the Sioux Tribe's local water supply.
"I went to Standing Rock because I had heard reports of violence committed on the peaceful protestors there by both state law enforcement and private security contractors, and this violence was not reported in mainstream media for the most part," commented Blythe.
"I went to bring supplies and support these people, who were trying to protect their water, and thereby protect everyone, as everything in the natural world is protected," the singer continued, adding, "I was there a week, made some great friends, and learned a lot. It was a very profound experience in my life, and I knew one day I would write a song about it."
Blythe went on to detail his reasons for recruiting Billy, who is of Native American descent.
"My experience, although my own, was tempered and shaped by the hundreds of years of brutal oppression of Native peoples in our country. So, it was imperative for me to have a Native voice represented on the song, and Chuck Billy was happy to be that voice," he elaborated.
Explaining the depth behind one part of "Routes," the Lamb of God frontman said, "At the end, there is a call and response section - Chuck calls and I respond. This is intentional. Musically, it is symbolic of my experience there. A native voice leads, bringing forth positive energy and calling to the people to unite, and I reply, providing support. That was my physical experience, and it is reflected in the song.”
"It was a great honor as a proud Pomo Native American to be asked by Lamb of God to do some guest vocals on this song," expressed an enthused Billy. "The No DAPL movement by the indigenous people of this country was a historic event. Being able to lend my voice to represent the Native American people, complementing Randy's storytelling and lyrics, is something really special to me. I’m glad this movement was put in a musical message, and I am extremely happy to have been a part of it," he concluded.
Listen to "Routes" further down the page and read the lyrics (via Genius) directly below.
A black snake beneath the ground
Extinction dripping from his mouth
Poisons water, hearts of men
Who choke the sky and rape the land
A legacy of endless greed
And manifested destiny
Draws a map of stolen names
The truth is known but nothing's changed
But on the bitter winds
We fly
I come to you
I come to you
To where the seven fires burn
We ride
To stand with you
To stand with you
One hundred years and more have passed
Since blood was spilled that greased the grass
Across the river hired guns
Are standing on a hill of bones
They built a deadly liquid road
A deed to that which can't be owned
Beneath the eyes of iron hawks
I stand with those who won't be bought
Yes, on the bitter winds
We fly
I come to you
I come to you
To where the seven fires burn
We ride
To stand with you
We ride
To stand with you
A black snake beneath the ground
Extinction dripping from his mouth
Poisons water, hearts of men
Who choke the sky and rape the land
I stand with you
To the sky
Voices singing
On and on
Never ending
In the night
Drums are beating
On and on
Never ending
Lamb of God's self-titled album will be released on June 19. Pre-order the album here.
Lamb of God, "Routes" Feat. Testament's Chuck Billy
See Lamb of God in 2020's Best Metal Songs (So Far)