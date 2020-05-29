Lamb of God have debuted "Routes," the fourth single to be released off the band's forthcoming self-titled record. This bruiser also features a guest appearance from Testament singer Chuck Billy.

"Routes" was inspired by Randy Blythe's engagement in the protest at Standing Rock Indian Reservation as he and countless others took a stand against the installment of the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota. The project was feared to pose a threat to the Sioux Tribe's local water supply.

"I went to Standing Rock because I had heard reports of violence committed on the peaceful protestors there by both state law enforcement and private security contractors, and this violence was not reported in mainstream media for the most part," commented Blythe.

"I went to bring supplies and support these people, who were trying to protect their water, and thereby protect everyone, as everything in the natural world is protected," the singer continued, adding, "I was there a week, made some great friends, and learned a lot. It was a very profound experience in my life, and I knew one day I would write a song about it."

Blythe went on to detail his reasons for recruiting Billy, who is of Native American descent.

"My experience, although my own, was tempered and shaped by the hundreds of years of brutal oppression of Native peoples in our country. So, it was imperative for me to have a Native voice represented on the song, and Chuck Billy was happy to be that voice," he elaborated.

Explaining the depth behind one part of "Routes," the Lamb of God frontman said, "At the end, there is a call and response section - Chuck calls and I respond. This is intentional. Musically, it is symbolic of my experience there. A native voice leads, bringing forth positive energy and calling to the people to unite, and I reply, providing support. That was my physical experience, and it is reflected in the song.”

"It was a great honor as a proud Pomo Native American to be asked by Lamb of God to do some guest vocals on this song," expressed an enthused Billy. "The No DAPL movement by the indigenous people of this country was a historic event. Being able to lend my voice to represent the Native American people, complementing Randy's storytelling and lyrics, is something really special to me. I’m glad this movement was put in a musical message, and I am extremely happy to have been a part of it," he concluded.

Listen to "Routes" further down the page and read the lyrics (via Genius) directly below.

A black snake beneath the ground

Extinction dripping from his mouth

Poisons water, hearts of men

Who choke the sky and rape the land

A legacy of endless greed

And manifested destiny

Draws a map of stolen names

The truth is known but nothing's changed But on the bitter winds

We fly

I come to you

I come to you

To where the seven fires burn

We ride

To stand with you

To stand with you One hundred years and more have passed

Since blood was spilled that greased the grass

Across the river hired guns

Are standing on a hill of bones

They built a deadly liquid road

A deed to that which can't be owned

Beneath the eyes of iron hawks

I stand with those who won't be bought Yes, on the bitter winds

We fly

I come to you

I come to you

To where the seven fires burn

We ride

To stand with you

We ride

To stand with you A black snake beneath the ground

Extinction dripping from his mouth

Poisons water, hearts of men

Who choke the sky and rape the land I stand with you To the sky

Voices singing

On and on

Never ending

In the night

Drums are beating

On and on

Never ending

Lamb of God's self-titled album will be released on June 19. Pre-order the album here.

Lamb of God, "Routes" Feat. Testament's Chuck Billy