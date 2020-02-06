Lamb of God Reveal ‘Checkmate’ Video, Announce Self-Titled Album
The teases are over, the record is done. Lamb of God will be returning on May 8 with their self-titled eighth studio album (tenth if you count their releases billed as Burn the Priest). And to kick it all off, the band has a brand new video for the lead track from the album titled "Checkmate."
If you're wondering how the band feels about the record, singer Randy Blythe states, "Putting only our name on it is a statement. This is LAMB OF GOD, here and now." With the Burn the Priest album, Legion XX, in between, this marks the band's first full record as Lamb of God since 2015's VII: Sturm und Drang. It's also their first recording with Art Cruz behind the drumkit, following the 2019 exit of longtime drummer Chris Adler.
As for the new song, guitarist Mark Morton says, "'Checkmate' brings together all the components of the Lamb of God sound that we've been developing over the last two decades, but with the ambition and ferocity that comes with the start of a new chapter for our band. Re-energized and reignited, this is Lamb of God 2020. We've never been more excited."
Check out the lyrics for the song below and the track itself toward the bottom of this post:
Watch the gears grind off their teeth
The screeching halt machine digging heels in disbelief
Two reactional identities, opposing policies
A bait and switch routine.
Double takes and double speak
Still scripting the facade
Asphyxiate and choke the truth
All hail the money God
Repeat, echo, refrain
It’s all the same, so deafening
Repeat, echo, refrain
A consequence, we asked for this
Repeat, echo, refrain
No, never again
The American scream.
A coup de tat on full display, a liar’s sick charade
A traitor’s grand parade
Narcissistic masquerades for those without a say
Systematic disarray.
Divide and conquer and close them in
and bury secrets deep
Make America hate again
and bleed the sheep to sleep.
Repeat, echo, refrain
It’s all the same, so deafening
Repeat, echo, refrain
A consequence, we asked for this
Repeat, echo, refrain
No, never again
The American scream.
You try to pick the lesser of
But evil doesn’t come in twos
Bellicose and balkanized
A sinking ship of fools
So kiss the hangman as you drop
The rotting corpse of decency
Just another casualty of the American scream.
For those interested, Lamb of God's self-titled album is now available to pre-order at this location. The set includes guest turns from Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta and Testament's Chuck Billy. The artwork and track listing for the disc can be viewed below.
Meanwhile, Lamb of God will kick off promotion for the new record with a special House of Vans show in Chicago on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14). The event is free, but those attending need to RSVP starting at 12N CT today (Feb. 6) at the House of Vans site. The event will include a photo exhibit of Randy Blythe's shots that are also included in Lamb of God's new album artwork. Harm's Way will open that show.
After the one-off February gig, the band will travel to Europe in late March to kick off a full tour leg with Kreator and Power Trip. Dates can be viewed below. The only other U.S. date on their schedule comes with their appearance at Welcome to Rockville on May 9 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Get ticketing info for all shows at the band's website.
Lamb of God, "Checkmate" Video
Lamb Of God, Lamb of God Artwork + Track Listing
1. Memento Mori
2. Checkmate
3. Gears
4. Reality Bath
5. New Colossal Hate
6. Resurrection Man
7. Poison Dream (featuring Jamey Jasta)
8. Routes (featuring Chuck Billy)
9. Bloodshot Eyes
10. On the Hook
Lamb of God 2020 Tour Dates
Feb. 14- Chicago, Ill. @ House of Vans *Headline show
March 27 – Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset Arenan
March 28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Forum Black Box
March 30 – Oulu, FI @ Club Teatria
March 31 – Helsinki, FI @ Ice Hall Black Box
April 2 – Kraków, PO @ Tauron Arena
April 3 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
April 4 – Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinenhalle
April 5 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Kulturzentrum Schlachthof
April 7 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall
April 8 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
April 9 – Ludwigsburg, DE @ MHP Arena
April 11 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
April 14 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
April 15 – Madrid, ES @ Sala Riviera
April 17 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix
April 18 – Saarbrücken, DE @ Saarlandhalle
April 19 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
April 21 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol
April 22 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
April 23 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
April 24 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
April 25 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
May 9 – Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville *US Festival
