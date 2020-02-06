Lamb of God Reveal ‘Checkmate’ Video, Announce Self-Titled Album

The teases are over, the record is done. Lamb of God will be returning on May 8 with their self-titled eighth studio album (tenth if you count their releases billed as Burn the Priest). And to kick it all off, the band has a brand new video for the lead track from the album titled "Checkmate."

If you're wondering how the band feels about the record, singer Randy Blythe states, "Putting only our name on it is a statement. This is LAMB OF GOD, here and now." With the Burn the Priest album, Legion XX, in between, this marks the band's first full record as Lamb of God since 2015's VII: Sturm und Drang. It's also their first recording with Art Cruz behind the drumkit, following the 2019 exit of longtime drummer Chris Adler.

As for the new song, guitarist Mark Morton says, "'Checkmate' brings together all the components of the Lamb of God sound that we've been developing over the last two decades, but with the ambition and ferocity that comes with the start of a new chapter for our band. Re-energized and reignited, this is Lamb of God 2020. We've never been more excited."

Check out the lyrics for the song below and the track itself toward the bottom of this post:

Watch the gears grind off their teeth

The screeching halt machine digging heels in disbelief

Two reactional identities, opposing policies

A bait and switch routine. Double takes and double speak

Still scripting the facade

Asphyxiate and choke the truth

All hail the money God Repeat, echo, refrain

It’s all the same, so deafening

Repeat, echo, refrain

A consequence, we asked for this

Repeat, echo, refrain

No, never again

The American scream. A coup de tat on full display, a liar’s sick charade

A traitor’s grand parade

Narcissistic masquerades for those without a say

Systematic disarray. Divide and conquer and close them in

and bury secrets deep

Make America hate again

and bleed the sheep to sleep. Repeat, echo, refrain

It’s all the same, so deafening

Repeat, echo, refrain

A consequence, we asked for this

Repeat, echo, refrain

No, never again

The American scream. You try to pick the lesser of

But evil doesn’t come in twos

Bellicose and balkanized

A sinking ship of fools

So kiss the hangman as you drop

The rotting corpse of decency

Just another casualty of the American scream.

For those interested, Lamb of God's self-titled album is now available to pre-order at this location. The set includes guest turns from Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta and Testament's Chuck Billy. The artwork and track listing for the disc can be viewed below.

Meanwhile, Lamb of God will kick off promotion for the new record with a special House of Vans show in Chicago on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14). The event is free, but those attending need to RSVP starting at 12N CT today (Feb. 6) at the House of Vans site. The event will include a photo exhibit of Randy Blythe's shots that are also included in Lamb of God's new album artwork. Harm's Way will open that show.

After the one-off February gig, the band will travel to Europe in late March to kick off a full tour leg with Kreator and Power Trip. Dates can be viewed below. The only other U.S. date on their schedule comes with their appearance at Welcome to Rockville on May 9 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Get ticketing info for all shows at the band's website.

Lamb of God, "Checkmate" Video

Lamb Of God, Lamb of God Artwork + Track Listing

Epic Records

1. Memento Mori

2. Checkmate

3. Gears

4. Reality Bath

5. New Colossal Hate

6. Resurrection Man

7. Poison Dream (featuring Jamey Jasta)

8. Routes (featuring Chuck Billy)

9. Bloodshot Eyes

10. On the Hook

Lamb of God 2020 Tour Dates

Feb. 14- Chicago, Ill. @ House of Vans *Headline show

March 27 – Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset Arenan

March 28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Forum Black Box

March 30 – Oulu, FI @ Club Teatria

March 31 – Helsinki, FI @ Ice Hall Black Box

April 2 – Kraków, PO @ Tauron Arena

April 3 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

April 4 – Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinenhalle

April 5 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Kulturzentrum Schlachthof

April 7 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall

April 8 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

April 9 – Ludwigsburg, DE @ MHP Arena

April 11 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

April 14 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

April 15 – Madrid, ES @ Sala Riviera

April 17 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix

April 18 – Saarbrücken, DE @ Saarlandhalle

April 19 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

April 21 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

April 22 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

April 23 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

April 24 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

April 25 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

May 9 – Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville *US Festival