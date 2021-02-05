Metal titans Lamb of God are keeping the momentum of last year's self-titled album moving forward. They've just announced a deluxe edition reissue of that eighth record, which comes packaged with a live recording and DVD of the band's 2020 livestream performance. One of two bonus tracks, "Ghost Shaped People," has also been released.

You know full well what to expect from this new song — tank tread grooves, technical accents and Randy Blythe's enraged take on the world today and the proliferation of ignorance.

“This album, and in particular, this deluxe edition is something I'm incredibly proud of," said guitarist Willie Adler.

"Throughout the process of writing, recording, and the subsequent filming of the livestream, I knew we were creating much more than a collection of songs. Much more than a simple streamed performance," he continued, noting, "This was focused energy. Energy that, to me, is very tangible. And now, more than ever, in an era where human interaction is so limited, art.....be it music, visual, or otherwise, is a human connection point. And we need as much of that as possible! I hope everyone enjoys this deluxe edition as much as we enjoyed creating it. Thank you."

Listen to "Ghost Shaped People" toward the bottom of the page, where you'll find all the details for the deluxe edition reissue of Lamb of God. The lyrics to the new song (via Genius) can be found directly below.

Look for the reissue to be out March 26 on Epic Records and pre-order your copy here.

Lamb of God, "Ghost Shaped People" Lyrics

A message in the bottle smashed right across your head

All those years of screaming out the words you never read

Sucking on a xenon tit, all hail the cretin king

Apprentice to an idiot, a sycophantic dream They say jump, you ask how high

And watch your freedom die What will you believe?

Who will you betray?

What will you believe?

Who will you betray?

What's the cost of victory? You always took the easy road, you always compromised

You never put the effort in to read between the lines

Rotting in a garbage pit, еmbrace the weakеr breed

Join the pack of rabid dogs and lick the hand that beats On the cattle car, full speed ahead

Your ticket to regret What will you believe?

Who will you betray?

What will you believe?

Who will you betray?

What's the cost of victory? A screaming paradigm of dysfunction

A superficial sea of reaction

A violent passion surrogate

You tied the noose around your own neck What will you believe?

Who will you betray?

What is the cost of victory? What will you believe?

Who will you betray?

What is the cost of victory? The cost of victory

Lamb of God, "Ghost Shaped People"

Lamb of God, Lamb of God Deluxe Edition Track Listing

Lamb Of God Original Album + 2 Bonus Tracks

01. "Memento Mori"

02. "Checkmate"

03. "Gears"

04. "Reality Bath"

05. "New Colossal Hate"

06. "Resurrection Man"

07. "Poison Dream" feat. Jamey Jasta

08. "Routes" feat. Chuck Billy

09. "Bloodshot Eyes"

10. "On The Hook"

11. "Ghost Shaped People"

12. "Hyperthermic/Accelerate"

Disc 2

Lamb Of God - Live From Richmond, VA

01. "Memento Mori" (Live)

02. "Checkmate" (Live)

03. "Gears" (Live)

04. "Reality Bath" (Live)

05. "New Colossal Hate" (Live)

06. "Resurrection Man" (Live)

07. "Poison Dream" (Live)

08. "Routes" (Live)

09. "Bloodshot Eyes" (Live)

10. "On The Hook" (Live)

11. "Contractor" (Live)

12. "Ruin" (Live)

13. "The Death of Us" (Live)

14. "512" (Live)

Disc 3

Lamb Of God - Live From Richmond, VA DVD

01. "Memento Mori"

02. "Checkmate"

03. "Gears"

04. "Reality Bath"

05. "New Colossal Hate"

06. "Resurrection Man"

07. "Poison Dream1."

08. "Routes"

09. "Bloodshot Eyes"

10. "On The Hook"

11. "Contractor"

12. "Ruin"

13. "The Death of Us"

14. "512"