On Friday (Aug. 20), Megadeth launched their Metal Tour of the Year with Lamb of God and others at Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin, Texas. The Dave Mustaine-led rockers' first gig of 2021, it was also their first in over a decade to feature bassist James LoMenzo (pictured above), the touring member now replacing former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson.

LoMenzo, who's played bass in acts such as White Lion and Black Label Society, was earlier a member of Megadeth from 2006 to 2010, contributing to both 2007's United Abominations and 2009's Endgame.

For those who were unable to attend the Friday concert, plenty of fan-captured footage from Megadeth's set has emerged online — watch some of it, and see the show's setlist, down toward the bottom of this post.

Earlier this year, Megadeth parted ways with Ellefson amid a sex scandal involving the band co-founder. His bass tracks won't appear on the upcoming Megadeth album The Sick, the Dying and the Dead, the anticipated Dystopia follow-up for which Mustaine was shown capturing a "last vocal take" before hitting the road.

LoMenzo's initial tenure with the band came at the only other point Ellefson wasn't a part of Megadeth from 2002 to 2010. It's currently unknown if LoMenzo or someone else replaced Ellefson this time in the studio.

The 2021 Metal Tour of the Year also includes the bands Trivium and Hatebreed and is scheduled to continue across North America through the end of the summer. See the dates here and get tickets here.

Megadeth Setlist - Aug. 20, 2021

"Hangar 18"

"The Threat Is Real"

"Tornado of Souls"

"Sweating Bullets"

"Trust"

"Conquer or Die!"

"Dystopia"

"Symphony of Destruction"

"Peace Sells"

"Mechanix"

"Holy Wars… The Punishment Due"

Megadeth, "Hangar 18" (Live in Austin, Texas - Aug. 20, 2021)

Megadeth, "The Threat Is Real" (Live)

Megadeth, "Sweating Bullets" (Live)

Megadeth, "Trust" (Live)

Megadeth, "Peace Sells" (Live)

Megadeth, "Mechanix" (Live)

Megadeth, "Symphony of Destruction" (Live)