Megadeth fans have long suspected the title of the band’s new album, but this week, Dave Mustaine confirmed that the new LP will be titled The Sick, the Dying and the Dead.

Mustaine disclosed the official title of the band’s 16th studio album in a new Cameo video, which he recorded for a fan named Joe to celebrate his birthday. (You can watch the video below.) He also shared a snippet of the album’s title track.

“If you listen real closely, you can hear in the background — look over my shoulder, uh oh! — there’s the Pro Tools rig with the new album, doing a rough mix, and you’re getting to hear a little bit of it in the background for your birthday," Mustaine said. "This is the beginning of the song ‘The Sick, the Dying and the Dead,’ which is our title track.”

Mustaine then walked out of the room so Joe wouldn’t “get overloaded on the music you’re hearing,” leaving fans with that tantalizingly brief preview of Megadeth’s new album.

The bandleader revealed back in January that Megadeth were using The Sick, the Dying and the Dead as the tentative title for their new album, which is expected to come out later this year. He also shared an incredibly brief preview of the new music at the time.

Mustaine has kept active on Cameo since he joined the video-sharing platform at the beginning of July. The app allows users to pay for personalized video messages from celebrities, which they can keep for themselves or gift to others.

In a previous Cameo, Mustaine showed a glimpse of Megadeth’s new “mystery bassist,” who has replaced longtime bassist David Ellefson. Megadeth parted ways with Ellefson in May following the leak of sexually graphic exchanges between the bassist and a female fan. Ellefson announced that he would seek “revenge porn” charges, while Mustaine scrubbed his bass parts from the new album and had a new bassist re-record them.

There’s still no hard release date for The Sick, the Dying and the Dead, though the album seems to be rapidly approaching completion. In the meantime, Megadeth will embark on the “Metal Tour of the Year” next month with Lamb of God, Trivium and Hatebreed.

Watch Dave Mustaine Confirm New Megadeth Album Title on Cameo