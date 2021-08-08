Megadeth’s highly anticipated new album inches ever closer to completion, as Dave Mustaine shared a video of him recording the record’s “last vocal take” on Instagram. You can see the clip below.

The bandleader uploaded the clip on Saturday with the caption, “Last vocal take of the album. Are ya ready?” The video shows a bespectacled Mustaine in the vocal booth, headphones clamped over his ears, singing the lyrics, “It’s the end of the line for you!”

Mustaine has posted a series of tantalizingly short clips over the past several weeks to tease Megadeth’s 16th studio album, which he confirmed will be titled The Sick, the Dying and the Dead. Last week, Megadeth shared a video that featured Mustaine promoting his Cameo account and included a thrashy guitar riff that will appear on the new LP.

The 59-year-old frontman has made good use of his Cameo account since joining the video-sharing platform at the beginning of July. While recording paid, personalized video messages for fans, Mustaine has also offered snippets of new material and showed a glimpse of Megadeth’s new “mystery bassist,” who recently replaced longtime bassist David Ellefson.

Megadeth parted ways with Ellefson in May after sexually graphic exchanges between the bassist and a female fan were leaked online. Ellefson and the woman both denied accusations that he was grooming an underage fan, and Ellefson announced he would be seeking “revenge pornography” charges. Meanwhile, Mustaine scrapped Ellefson’s bass parts and hired a new bassist to quickly re-record them.

The mystery bassist's identity will be made known in less than two weeks, when Megadeth embark on the Metal Tour of the Year with Lamb of God, Trivium and Hatebreed. Barring any medical emergencies or COVID-related cancellations, the trek will commence on Aug. 20 in Austin, Texas.

See Dave Mustaine Record 'Last Vocal Take' for New Megadeth Album